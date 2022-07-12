Habitat Butte Co gets Grant to rebuild Paradise

Wildfires in the American West are getting larger, more frequent and more severe. Although efforts are underway to create fire-adapted communities, it’s important to realize that we cannot simply design our way out of wildfire – some communities will need to begin planning a retreat. Paradise, California, is an example. For decades, this community has worked to reduce dry grasses, brush and forest overgrowth in the surrounding wildlands that could burn. It built firebreaks to prevent fires from spreading, and promoted defensible space around homes. But in 2018, these efforts were not enough. The Camp Fire started from wind-damaged power lines, swept...

