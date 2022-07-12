ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Habitat Butte Co gets Grant to rebuild Paradise

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
 3 days ago

Habitat for Humanity of butte county announces they received a grant thru us bank...

Paradise receives Funds for Road Repair

The Town of Paradise will receive State Funding to help with Rebuilding roads damaged in the Camp Fire The funding was announced Thursday by Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher and Republican Leader Jim Nielsen. The funding will allow the Town of Paradise to repair roads over the next eight years as it continues to recover. The $9.3 million in state funding replaces the lost gas tax revenue caused by decreases in population following the Camp Fire.
PARADISE, CA
City of Chico settles journalist's lawsuit

The City of Chico has settled a lawsuit filed by a local journalist over violations of the California Public Records Act, providing the documents requested and agreeing to pay the costs of the journalist’s attorney. The taxpayers’ price tag for the City’s non-compliance is $43,637 – which is the...
CHICO, CA
Peter Fire: 12 structures destroyed in Shasta County fire, forward progress stopped

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire that destroyed 12 structures in Shasta County, the state's fire agency said. The Peter Fire started at Peter Pan Gulch Road and Olinda Road in Anderson, Cal Fire said. It has burned at least 304 acres and is 35% contained, as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. That's up from 25% on Thursday night.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Tehama County forced to euthanize dogs due to overcrowding at shelter

RED BLUFF, Calif. — For the first time in years, the Tehama County Animal Care Center was forced to euthanize dogs due to an increase in strays at the shelter. According to the shelter, 20 dogs were brought in over a period of two days and only one went home. This left the shelter housing 88 dogs with only 47 kennels in the shelter.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Police lift some Peter Fire evacuations, others remain

ANDERSON, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - Anderson Police Department says the evacuation orders for La Colina Terrace, Beacon Drive and Diamond Street have been lifted. In its morning update, CAL FIRE said all roads connected to Spring Gulch Road west of Missouri Lane are still in the evacuation orders. Warnings...
ANDERSON, CA
Butte County designated as Federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has been designated the newest county in the nation to be considered a Federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), according to White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Dr. Rahul Gupta. Butte County District Attorney and Butte Interagency Narcotics Task...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Anderson Post Office to be renamed after former mayor

ANDERSON, Calif. — — The post office in Anderson will soon be receiving a much-deserved name change. Tuesday the House passed H.R 228 which was introduced at the beginning of the congressional term by Doug LaMalfa and received unanimous backing from delegates. The bill will rename the United States Postal Service located at 2141 Ferry Street in Anderson, California, as the "Norma Comnick Post Office Building.”
ANDERSON, CA
Firefighters at scene of house fire in Chico off of Esplanade

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters have knocked down a house fire on Mill Creek Drive off of Amber Grove Drive and the Esplanade in Chico on Thursday. Chico Fire says that when they arrived the garage was fully involved. The fire burned into the home a little bit, and the roof caved in, but the extension of the damage hasn't been determined yet.
CHICO, CA
Peter Fire west of Anderson burns 304 acres, 35% contained

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says the Peter Fire is at 304 acres and 35% contained. On Thursday night, CAL FIRE said that 12 structures were destroyed by the Peter Fire. Evacuation orders. All roads connected to Spring Gulch Road west of Missouri Lane...
ANDERSON, CA
A case for retreat in the age of fire

Wildfires in the American West are getting larger, more frequent and more severe. Although efforts are underway to create fire-adapted communities, it’s important to realize that we cannot simply design our way out of wildfire – some communities will need to begin planning a retreat. Paradise, California, is an example. For decades, this community has worked to reduce dry grasses, brush and forest overgrowth in the surrounding wildlands that could burn. It built firebreaks to prevent fires from spreading, and promoted defensible space around homes. But in 2018, these efforts were not enough. The Camp Fire started from wind-damaged power lines, swept...
PARADISE, CA
New giant skeleton on display after 'Mr. Bones' was stolen in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - There's a happy ending in the case of the stolen giant skeleton in Chico. The yard decoration known as "Mr. Bones" is back. A new 12 foot skeleton and his smaller sidekicks are dressed up for a pool party. The yard decorations have returned to their regular haunts in a yard at 8th and Pine Streets in Chico.
CHICO, CA
Dog leads rescuers to injured owner in Nevada County forest

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team said that they had to give “true credit” to a helpful dog for aiding the team in rescuing a man who had been injured in the forest on Wednesday. CAL FIRE had requested...

