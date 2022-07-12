Majka continues in Tour de France despite positive COVID-19 test

Tadej Pogacar and Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) at the Tour de France

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar faced a second setback on Tuesday as it was confirmed by his squad that, following teammate George Bennett's abandon due to a positive COVID-19 case, a second key mountain rider, Rafal Majka, was also positive.

The Polish climber has, however, been given the green light to continue because he has a low viral load and has been deemed non-contagious, in similar circumstances to stage 9 winner Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën)

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.