Pennsylvania sports betting has grown in popularity since launching in May 2019, bringing in over $14 billion in sports betting handle. Pennsylvanians love their sports teams, so it's no surprise that Pennsylvania mobile sports betting is a major draw in the Keystone State. Summer time is a big time for Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, with two pro baseball teams playing almost every day and big events like golf tournaments and car races happening almost every weekend. With the pro football season right around the corner, there are so many options when it comes to placing a wager at online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania and finding the latest Pennsylvania sports betting promo code.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO