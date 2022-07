NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marblehead woman faces motor vehicle homicide charges in connection with the death of farm stand worker Susan Sforza Nico, 47, in May. As 7NEWS previously reported, Nico, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed when a car accelerated in reverse at high speed and crashed into the checkout area at Byfield Greenhouses and Garden Center, according to police. A 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were also struck by the car and were hospitalized.

MARBLEHEAD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO