Community Calendar for week of July 13

James William DeWees, 57, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 2, 1964 to Joseph Eugene and Maude Marilyn (Snyder) DeWees and grew up in Nashville, Indiana. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Chemistry, then later earned a degree in Prosthetics from California State University Dominguez Hills. He returned to Indiana to establish and operate The Prosthetics Center of Indiana in Bloomington, where he resided. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which included serving a mission in the Dominican Republic, as well as serving in multiple leadership roles. He spent much of his time in service, and made trips to the Carribean islands of the Dominican Republic and St. Lucia to assist in supporting and setting up prosthetic clinics for the people there. He would often be found in his spare time helping others with anything they needed. He loved being a father and was very close with his family. He enjoyed spending time with them as well as his friends, traveling, and participating in outdoor sporting activities, especially snow skiing.

NASHVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO