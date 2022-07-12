ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Community Calendar for week of July 13

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal Aid will conduct a free legal service phone clinic at the Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, on Tuesday, July 12 for low-income residents of eight Indiana counties, including Brown County. The clinic will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Callers can expect a 10-minute phone...

Government
Police blotter for week of July 13

In less than an hour, local law enforcement responded to two crashes involving injuries on June 24. Just before 6 p.m., Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Duke responded to State Road 46 East near Pleasant Valley Lane for a two-vehicle crash. Duke reported the first vehicle had damage to the rear end on the passenger side. The second vehicle had damage to the front end on the driver’s side, according to the accident report.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
James William DeWees

James William DeWees, 57, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 2, 1964 to Joseph Eugene and Maude Marilyn (Snyder) DeWees and grew up in Nashville, Indiana. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Chemistry, then later earned a degree in Prosthetics from California State University Dominguez Hills. He returned to Indiana to establish and operate The Prosthetics Center of Indiana in Bloomington, where he resided. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which included serving a mission in the Dominican Republic, as well as serving in multiple leadership roles. He spent much of his time in service, and made trips to the Carribean islands of the Dominican Republic and St. Lucia to assist in supporting and setting up prosthetic clinics for the people there. He would often be found in his spare time helping others with anything they needed. He loved being a father and was very close with his family. He enjoyed spending time with them as well as his friends, traveling, and participating in outdoor sporting activities, especially snow skiing.
NASHVILLE, IN
Daily State Road 45 closure planned in Helmsburg next week

State Road 45 will be closed daily in Helmsburg starting next week as Indiana Department of Transportation crews work to replace a series of culverts in that area. The daily closures will begin on Tuesday, July 19 and work is expected to be complete by Thursday, July 21, weather permitting.
HELMSBURG, IN
Fine print: Jail bookings July 6-10

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 4:16 p.m. David Defibaugh, 54, Bloomington, warrant. (Sisson) July 10. 12:23 a.m. Erik Hess, 48, Nineveh, operating while intoxicated. (Griggs) 1:50 a.m. Lisa Taylor, 55, Nashville, domestic battery. (Stargell)
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Police: Bicyclist struck side of truck, airlifted from scene

A bicyclist was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis after she struck a truck while riding on Old State Road 46 this weekend. Lt. Mike Horn with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash on July 9 after dispatch reported a woman had ran into a truck while coming down the hill near the Hard Truth Hills entrance and intersection of Snyder Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

