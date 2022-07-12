ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Club news for week of July 13

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pioneer Women’s Club met on July 6 to work on different projects together including items that will be sold in the gift shop at the Brown County History Center. On June 29, the club had a luncheon to thank all that helped with this year’s quilt exhibit at the history...

Back to their roots: First Big Woods location to reopen as Quaff ON! Pour House

Near Molly’s Lane in Nashville stands the original timber frame building that once housed The Original Big Woods restaurant. In just a few weeks that building will open its doors once again under a new name: the Quaff ON! Pour House. The new business will “embrace the brewing roots that started it all while highlighting the Quaff ON! Brewing Co. branch of the BWQOHT, Inc. brand family,” according to a press release.
NASHVILLE, IN
Sunflower Festival Returns to Beasley’s Orchard July 23-31

Dates: July 23-31 Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 9 am-6 pm; Friday-Saturday: 9 am-9 pm. Cost: $7 per person, ages 2 and under are free. Don’t miss out on sunset photos! Beasley’s Orchard will be open until 9:00 pm on Fridays & Saturdays during the the Sunflower Festival.
DANVILLE, IN
All aboard! Model train shop open in Antique Alley

A sprawling landscape with rolling hills and open skies offers its inhabitants activities like kayaking on a glassy river, a visit to the hardware store or movie theater, camping near dinosaurs and, of course, a train ride. The setting of Brown County Model Trains offers a vast — but miniature...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Indiana Microbrewers Festival set for July 23

After a two-year hiatus, the Indiana Microbrewers Festival will return for its 25th anniversary. The event, a fundraiser for the Brewers of Indiana Guild, is set for 1 to 6 p.m. July 23 at Military Park at White River State Park in Indianapolis. “The Indiana Microbrewers Festival is the Guild’s...
INDIANA STATE
James William DeWees

James William DeWees, 57, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 2, 1964 to Joseph Eugene and Maude Marilyn (Snyder) DeWees and grew up in Nashville, Indiana. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Chemistry, then later earned a degree in Prosthetics from California State University Dominguez Hills. He returned to Indiana to establish and operate The Prosthetics Center of Indiana in Bloomington, where he resided. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which included serving a mission in the Dominican Republic, as well as serving in multiple leadership roles. He spent much of his time in service, and made trips to the Carribean islands of the Dominican Republic and St. Lucia to assist in supporting and setting up prosthetic clinics for the people there. He would often be found in his spare time helping others with anything they needed. He loved being a father and was very close with his family. He enjoyed spending time with them as well as his friends, traveling, and participating in outdoor sporting activities, especially snow skiing.
NASHVILLE, IN
Monroe Lake Cabins Offer Fun On Dry Land

BROWN COUNTY cabins get all the love, but it’s time Monroe County got on your radar. The rentals around Monroe Lake come with the advantage of being within shouting distance from the three public beaches at the state’s largest body of water. And as lovely as it is to dip in those cool waters, this hideaway just south of Bloomington has plenty more to offer.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Zionsville government unable to pay of its bills

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The town of Zionsville is the 14th-fastest-growing community in Indiana, and census numbers show it’s grown to 29,340 people, adding more than 4,800 residents since 2010. Today, the mayor and the council members don’t know how much money the town on the northwest border...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Marilyn Knecht-Weller, 67

Marilyn Knecht-Weller, passed away at the age of 67 on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born on September 27, 1954 in Sunman, Indiana as the daughter of Stanley and Margaret Knecht. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Andrew; son, Aaron Summey and his wife, Christina; 2 grandchildren: Logan and...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Police blotter for week of July 13

In less than an hour, local law enforcement responded to two crashes involving injuries on June 24. Just before 6 p.m., Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Duke responded to State Road 46 East near Pleasant Valley Lane for a two-vehicle crash. Duke reported the first vehicle had damage to the rear end on the passenger side. The second vehicle had damage to the front end on the driver’s side, according to the accident report.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Holcomb names former supermarket executive as Department of Labor chief

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that he has selected David Redden as the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor (DOL). “David brings a great deal of experience in managing workers and workplaces across Indiana,” said Gov. Holcomb. “He will continue the steady leadership of the Department of Labor in its work to enforce the laws around workplace safety, wage and youth employment.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
$40M in manufacturing investments in Boone County

Two Indiana manufacturers are preparing to invest millions of dollars to grow operations in Whitestown. The city says Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing and Indianapolis-based iwis drive systems LLC will make a combined investment of $40 million in the Boone County community. Weaver Popcorn says it will invest $25 million in technology...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Where to find U-Pick Flower Farms near Indianapolis

Summer is in full bloom. To celebrate, check out one of these U-pick flower farms that are located around Indianapolis. In addition to being able to pick bouquets of flowers to bring summer inside your home, you will have an excellent backdrop to photograph your loved ones!. Where to find...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
10-4 Good Buddy! Top Truck Stops In Central Indiana

Trucking is responsible for most of the overland freight movement in the United States, with the market being worth $732.3 billion. The U.S. employs an estimated 8.9 million people in trucking-related jobs; nearly 3.5 million are truck drivers. Driving large tractor-trailers or delivery trucks is one of the largest occupations in the United States. The forecast for the trucking industry by the American Trucking Association predicts freight tonnage in the U.S. to grow 24%.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Seymour woman is 20 millionth rider on Kings Island coaster

MASON, Ohio — An Indiana woman made history Wednesday at Kings Island. Grace Timmons of Seymour was riding the Diamondback rollercoaster with friends, but it turns out she was the 20 millionth person to ride the coaster. She was shocked when she was told about the milestone. "I for...
SEYMOUR, IN
The 6 Best Mexican Restaurants In Carmel Indiana

Carmel, Indiana, is an excellent alternative for getting away from it all and relaxing. You’ll appreciate the vibe this little Indiana town gives, with plenty of wildlife to explore and art institutions to visit. Carmel is also a fantastic spot to eat. You will undoubtedly love your meals in...
CARMEL, IN
Zionsville Community High School graduate has successful Miss Indiana week

Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
ZIONSVILLE, IN

