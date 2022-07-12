ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Letters to the editor for week of July 13

By Staff Reports
bcdemocrat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReach out to companies about ‘appalling’ offer. Many people may not be aware of the outrageous offer being made by various large companies. They are offering $4,000 to employees wanting an abortion that would require them traveling out of state. If you find this appalling as we do, search out the...

bcdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
953wiki.com

Holcomb names former supermarket executive as Department of Labor chief

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that he has selected David Redden as the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor (DOL). “David brings a great deal of experience in managing workers and workplaces across Indiana,” said Gov. Holcomb. “He will continue the steady leadership of the Department of Labor in its work to enforce the laws around workplace safety, wage and youth employment.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Holcomb, Legislators Discussing Expanding Proposed Rebate

(INDIANAPOLIS) – An abortion bill isn’t the only one legislators are still trying to finish writing before a special session later this month. Governor Holcomb’s tax rebate may get a revision too. Holcomb called the special session to pass a $225 rebate to help Hoosiers with rising...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Zionsville government unable to pay of its bills

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The town of Zionsville is the 14th-fastest-growing community in Indiana, and census numbers show it’s grown to 29,340 people, adding more than 4,800 residents since 2010. Today, the mayor and the council members don’t know how much money the town on the northwest border...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, IN
City
Morgantown, IN
County
Brown County, IN
Brown County, IN
Business
City
Columbus, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
WOWO News

Nathan Gotsch formally launches his campaign for Indiana’s 3rd District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Independent candidate for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, Nathan Gotsch, formally launched his campaign at an event in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. Supporters gathered in downtown Fort Wayne as Gotsch laid out his vision for his campaign and discussed what is needed to represent...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WHAS11

Southern Indiana facing teacher vacancies ahead of upcoming school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School districts across the U.S. have felt the impact of teacher shortages, and schools in southern Indiana are largely no different. In Jeffersonville, the Greater Clark Education Association (GCEA) said the Greater Clark County School (GCCS) district has brought in at least 48 new teachers for the 2022-23 school year, but WHAS11 is told there are still more vacancies than filled positions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Many Hoosiers have a second fridge — but it's not the best for your wallet or the environment

Hoosiers are more likely to have a second refrigerator than people in most other states. Having multiple fridges can drive up your electric bills and pollute the environment. Recent data from the Energy Information Administration shows 40 percent of Hoosiers surveyed had two or more refrigerators. Only four states ranked higher in the percentage of households with multiple fridges — Idaho, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Koch
Person
James Brown
wamwamfm.com

Tax Rebate May See Revisions

An abortion bill isn’t the only one legislators are still trying to finish writing before a special session later this month. Governor Holcomb’s tax rebate may get a revision too. Holcomb called the special session to pass a $225.00 rebate to help Hoosiers with rising costs. That’s on...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

10-4 Good Buddy! Top Truck Stops In Central Indiana

Trucking is responsible for most of the overland freight movement in the United States, with the market being worth $732.3 billion. The U.S. employs an estimated 8.9 million people in trucking-related jobs; nearly 3.5 million are truck drivers. Driving large tractor-trailers or delivery trucks is one of the largest occupations in the United States. The forecast for the trucking industry by the American Trucking Association predicts freight tonnage in the U.S. to grow 24%.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indypolitics.org

Indiana governor walks back comment on abortion bill

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday walked back his previous statement that he expects to sign whatever abortion-restricting bill comes across his desk, but he struggled to articulate where specifically he stands on the incoming legislation. The Republican governor previously said he has “no red lines” on abortion restrictions....
INDIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Jonathan Turley Still Confused By Occam's Razor, Spelling

After weeks of conservatives claiming that the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim forced to drive to Indiana for an abortion was made up and collecting the support of mainstream journalists discounting the story,[1] it turns out that it was completely true all along. But there were some people out there who...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Statehouse#Abortion Rights#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrat#A Human Rights Commission
bcdemocrat.com

James William DeWees

James William DeWees, 57, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 2, 1964 to Joseph Eugene and Maude Marilyn (Snyder) DeWees and grew up in Nashville, Indiana. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Chemistry, then later earned a degree in Prosthetics from California State University Dominguez Hills. He returned to Indiana to establish and operate The Prosthetics Center of Indiana in Bloomington, where he resided. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which included serving a mission in the Dominican Republic, as well as serving in multiple leadership roles. He spent much of his time in service, and made trips to the Carribean islands of the Dominican Republic and St. Lucia to assist in supporting and setting up prosthetic clinics for the people there. He would often be found in his spare time helping others with anything they needed. He loved being a father and was very close with his family. He enjoyed spending time with them as well as his friends, traveling, and participating in outdoor sporting activities, especially snow skiing.
NASHVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

‘Maternal care deserts’ impact Indiana’s expectant mothers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Support services for expectant mothers are expected to feel some strain in light of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Minority, low-income and rural families could feel the strain the most. Of Indiana’s 92 counties, more than a quarter of them are considered...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Indiana Attorney General Celebrates Second Victory In Indiana Laws Protecting Unborn Life & Women’s Health

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Press Release): Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is celebrating a second victory since Dobbs decision in upholding Indiana laws protecting unborn life and women’s health. The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday vacated judgments invalidating several Indiana laws protecting unborn children and the health of their mothers, handing the Office of the Attorney General and all Hoosiers yet another victory in the fight for life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
95.3 MNC

Indiana is about 23 hundred teachers short to start the school year

Indiana is about 23 hundred teachers short to start the school year. The Indiana Department of Education’s website lists over two thousand open teaching jobs across the state. School districts have made no secret about their struggle to find teachers, so this year’s shortage is not a surprise.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Veterans and shelter dogs benefit from Indiana Legion gift

The Indiana Canine Assistance Network will use a $25,000 gift to provide two Indiana veterans with their own dogs. ICAN Vice President of Programs, Sean Diamond, said the highly trained shelter dogs provide tasks for these veterans living with combat-related challenges. “It’s kind of like they are saving each other....
INDIANA STATE
1017thepoint.com

ISP JOINS DENISE PFLUM INVESTIGATION

(Connersville, IN)--The Indiana State Police has recently joined in the investigation into the disappearance of Denise Pflum. Denise was 18 when she disappeared in Fayette County way back in 1986. According to a moderator of a social media page dedicated to obtaining new information, Denise’s family recently reached out to the state police and asked that agency to become involved. Now, state police investigators will be working with local law enforcement. Last month, the moderator received an anonymous envelope with additional information about the case. The sender of that envelope has still not come forward.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Mexican Restaurants In Carmel Indiana

Carmel, Indiana, is an excellent alternative for getting away from it all and relaxing. You’ll appreciate the vibe this little Indiana town gives, with plenty of wildlife to explore and art institutions to visit. Carmel is also a fantastic spot to eat. You will undoubtedly love your meals in...
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy