Rockford, IL

RELEASE: Anders Sorensen Named Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorensen took over as Rockford interim head coach on Nov. 6, 2021 and led team to 35-26-4-1 record remainder of year. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that Anders Sorensen has been hired as Head Coach of the Rockford IceHogs, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Blackhawks. Sorensen takes over after...

www.nhl.com

