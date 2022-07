The Montreal Canadiens stormed out of the gates at the 2022 NHL Draft by selecting Juraj Slafkovsky first overall and then trading Alexander Romanov in a three-team deal for Kirby Dach. They finished the draft with several solid picks through the next six rounds, then headed right into their rookie development camp the day after it ended. This week, the free agency window opens, and the Habs and every other team will do their best to sign players to improve their club going into the 2022-23 season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO