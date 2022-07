NORTON — Norton City Council approved a six-month moratorium on accepting or enacting applications related to Mixed-Use Districts July 11. The ordinance initially was introduced with a moratorium of two years, but it was amended during the Committee of the Whole meeting to reduce the time period. The ordinance also asks the Planning Commission to study and provide recommendations to Council on the future of Chapter 1287, which covers Mixed-Use Districts.

