Grain Belt Express announces expansion that means more clean energy for Missouri

By Allison Kite - Missouri Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri will get five times the clean energy previously promised by the developers of the Grain Belt Express transmission line, executives announced Monday. Grain Belt Express is a 800-mile high-voltage transmission line meant to carry renewable energy from wind-swept western Kansas across Missouri and Illinois to the Indiana border....

