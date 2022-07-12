ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

US Marshals, SWAT team on scene of Lafayette standoff with barricaded attempted rape suspect

By Dionne Johnson
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Multiple police agencies are on the scene of a barricaded situation at a Lafayette home.

As of 4:40 p.m. the incident is unfolding in the area of Begnaud Drive near Venus Street.

An initial report has revealed that US Marshals with assistance from the Lafayette Police Department SWAT team were serving a warrant to a male suspect accused of rape.

NOPD: Toddler dies after bitten by dog near Gentilly Woods Monday evening

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said agents believe the suspect to be armed.

She said police are attempting to make contact with the suspect in hopes of arranging a peaceful surrender.

This is a developing story. We will update as this matter unfolds.

Comments / 2

Camie Daigle
2d ago

Green is a officer who has integrity! I’m so grateful for her. Knew her about 16 yrs ago and I’m better for it! Stay safe! All our officers stay safe! Gods speed!

