Cardi B originally said she did not intend to release a video for new song "Hot Shit," which features Lil Durk and Kanye West, because "things are not being done as they should." Something has obviously changed with that situation, however, as the rapper shared visuals for the single overnight. The "Hot Shit" video is CGI-heavy affair with Cardi rapping atop a skyscraper in a busy metropolis. Check it out above.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO