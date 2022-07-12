ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Water main break impacting portions of Boone

By Kenneth Reece
wataugaonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater will be off to the following streets due to a water main break:. The...

wataugaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakenormanpublications.com

ELBA: We hear citizen concerns on traffic, quality of life

The East Lincoln Betterment Association continues to be a leader in the east Lincoln community while increasing awareness of pending Lincoln County decisions that are important to overall quality of life for residents. The community’s interest in being heard has steadily increased every year, particularly around the traffic. Earlier...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Ashe County Residents Will Soon Need A Sticker To Access Convenience Centers

Starting this winter, The Ashe Environmental Services Department will require a sticker for vehicles entering and using county convenience centers. The Ashe Board of Commissioners decided on the new system, saying stickers will easily identify Ashe property owners and residents who pay fees and taxes that operate the facilities. Users...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Blue Ridge Parkway bridge repair could take years to complete

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — A historic bridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway is being replaced, but officials say it could take more than two years for work to be completed. The project could take more than two years to complete. It is a $29 million project. The 546 feet...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Matheson to Lead Rendezvous Mountain in Wilkes County

Jeff Matheson is the new park superintendent at Rendezvous Mountain in Wilkes County. The lands were previously managed by the N.C. Forest Service as a state educational forest, but legislation returned the property to the state park system in 2021. Since then, the lands have been managed as a satellite of Stone Mountain State Park.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of July 11

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments July 1-7: Chipotle Mexican Grill, 8830 Lindholm Drive – 96 Clean Juice, 16623 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 91 Famous Toastery, 12715 Conner Drive – 95 Hickory Tavern, 9526 Birkdale Crossing Drive –...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Street#Urban Construction#Last Updated#Public Utilities
WDCG G105

This Is The Best Hospital In North Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
DURHAM, NC
WJHL

Johnson City Fire Dept. contain warehouse fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD) responded to a warehouse fire at 401 East Maple Street. Washington County Dispatch says the call came in at 7:22 p.m. on July 9. According to a Facebook post by the Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791, there were no reported injuries and crews contained […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTV

‘My opinion:’ Cleveland Co. School Board member defends Facebook post he shared displaying a paddle

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County Schools Board of Education member is responding after receiving criticism for a post he shared on Facebook. Just weeks ago Cleveland County School board member Danny Blanton reposted a Facebook post from another user. It showed the words “make kids great again” written on a wooden paddle with the American flag.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
supertalk929.com

Bristol Casino says first major jackpot winner leaves with $45,000

Officials with the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, say a person won more than 45 thousand dollars after hitting a jackpot. According to a social media post, a winner named Madison won $45,166 on the Super Charged 7’s slot machine. This is the first big jackpot winner...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Police: Missing Johnson County woman found

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman previously reported missing in Johnson County has been found, according to police. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated Carol Walker, 65, had last been seen at her home on Crackers Neck Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

House Fire In Iredell County

UNION GROVE, N.C. – Union Groves Fire and Rescue reported a structure fire via Facebook on Saturday, July 9th. The Harmony Volunteer Fire Department, Ebeneezer Fire Rescue, and The North Iredell Rescue Squad responded to a fire on Forest Oaks Drive near Harmony Highway. Upon arrival, officials determined the...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Duck Donuts announces 2 new Tri-Cities locations

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated for clarification. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mixed in with a baker’s dozen of new franchise agreements, Duck Donuts announced that two new locations are possible in the Tri-Cities soon. According to a press release from the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company, 13 franchise partners signed on to open their […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy