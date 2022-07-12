ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Top Gun: Maverick May Be Crushing It With Audiences, But Mickey Rourke Has Some Not-So-Nice Things To Say About Tom Cruise's Acting

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Top Gun: Maverick has blown away all expectations by not simply being a box office success but an absolute smash. The movie has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office and put Tom Cruise back on top as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. However, one former Academy Award nominee is far from impressed and Mickey Rourke isn’t hiding how he feels.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Mickey Rourke was asked what he thought of Top Gun: Maverick’s current success and the Iron Man 2 star, who has previously been critical of Marvel movies for what he also perceives as a lack of acting, made it clear that he’s not a Tom Cruise fan. He called the actor “irrelevant” and said that Cruise isn’t the sort of actor he would aspire to be. Rourke said…

That doesn’t mean shit to me. The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that. Really. I don’t care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and DeNiro’s early work. Richard Harris’ work. Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be… like Brando back in the day. A lot of guys that just tried to stretch as actors.

It’s a criticism that has been said about a lot of actors, not just Tom Cruise, that they don’t really act in their movies, but play themselves, or slightly different versions of an on screen persona. It’s not exactly a stretch to say that Tom Cruise often plays characters that are similar. One can be critical of Cruise for that. There are other actors, like Daniel Day Lewis or Gary Oldman, who are known for transforming into very different characters for very different movies,

One can also be critical of the audience, who clearly likes to see him playing those sorts of characters. When Cruise does branch out and play more diverse sorts of roles, and he certainly has done that, they don’t always get the recognition of the audience. Studios are less likely to spend money on movies that have Tom Cruise playing roles outside of the action hero if those roles don’t make money.

Certainly, we’ll be see Tom Cruise play the “same role” again in the coming months, as he has a pair of Mission: Impossible movies on the way, so he’ll be playing literally the same role he has played a half dozen times before. After that, we’ll have to see. One assumes that the action movie roles will start to slow down at some point, Cruise is 60-years-old after all, but it doesn’t seem likely Tom Cruise will retire from acting when that happens, so maybe we will start to see a more diverse set of performances from him. Maybe it will be enough to impress the doubters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szwAu_0gcsDsOE00

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Comments / 5

Related
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Val Kilmer Posts Epic Photo From Movie Cameo With Tom Cruise

Val Kilmer is ecstatic to be a part of Top Gun: Maverick, and took to his Instagram recently to express his gratitude for wingman Tom Cruise. Maverick’s been a huge crowd pleaser across the world. Top Gun: Maverick recently overtook Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be the highest earner of 2022 so far. Top Gun fans have been clamoring for a follow up for nearly four decades, but Val Kilmer’s participation in the sequel was in question. It’s widely known that Kilmer has been battling throat cancer, so some fans didn’t know expect in regards to his iconic character, Iceman, returning.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Richard Harris
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Piers Morgan
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Film Star#Academy Award#Piers Morgan Uncensored#Marvel
E! News

See Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor on Rare Outing With The Sandlot's Patrick Renna

Watch: Tom Cruise Takes "0 DAYS OFF" Because He's Living the Dream. Connor Cruise and Patrick Renna are killing this boys' night out. The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying an evening of friendly conversation with the Sandlot star and another pal during a visit to Capo Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15. An eyewitness told E! News that the group appeared to be "in a good mood," noting that they were laughing as they left the trendy Italian eatery.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Reveals Her Favorite Advice He Gave Her

Alison Eastwood is an actress as well one of the daughters of the famed actor and director Clint Eastwood. Getting any type of advice from dear old Dad is a good thing. When it comes to her favorite piece that he gave her, you might think it was acting. She did get the acting bug, too, and did star in the movie Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. This advice must be about her career, right? Nope. It had to do with the always tough task of living life.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
127K+
Followers
35K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy