A billion-dollar dispute between Alaska’s legislative and executive branches may be settled by a lawsuit approved Thursday by a committee of the Alaska Legislature. The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee, which includes members of the state House and Senate, voted unanimously to approve $100,000 and hire an outside legal firm to represent the Legislature in a dispute over the proper destination for the proceeds of a tax dispute involving the trans-Alaska Pipeline System.

ALASKA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO