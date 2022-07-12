ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grief: Losing a loved one can increase the risk of death by 20%

By Anna Guildford, Ph.D.
Medical News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United States experience heart failure and every year this number increases. Stress is a recognized risk factor associated with increased mortality from heart failure. The loss of a family member is “one of the most severe sources of stress” a person can experience. A recent...

