Comics

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and Five Ways to Fix the Marvel Crisis

By Sean Fennessey
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s some angst among fans of the biggest franchise story of the 21st century....

Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder has a mind-blowing Loki revelation that everyone missed

Thor: Love and Thunder made $302 million at the global box office during its opening weekend, with $143 million in domestic ticket sales alone. Millions of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fans already know what happens in Marvel’s new MCU movie and what it means for the franchise’s future. But there’s one mind-blowing Loki reveal hidden in Thor: Love and Thunder and it might not be immediately apparent. After all, the God of Mischief isn’t really part of Taika Waititi’s new story.
MOVIES
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Christian Bale's Kids Convinced Him To Join Thor: Love And Thunder

Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale plays the main villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters today, and now Bale has revealed that it was his children who convinced him to sign on. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar winner said Thor: Love and Thunder was the first project that...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Thor: Love And Thunder Director Taika Waititi Forgot Natalie Portman Was In Star Wars And Had A Really Awkward-Sounding Convo About It

For Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi brought back Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster after she was left out of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and fans wondered where Thor’s girlfriend had gone. While the writer/director was working on the latest Marvel movie, he was hired to make his own Star Wars movie, which is currently in early development. However, Waititi apparently didn’t connect the dots that he was working with a prominent Star Wars actor in Portman at the time. Yeah… that sounds like it could have been awkward.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Taika Waititi Not Interested in Releasing Thor: Love and Thunder 'Waititi Cut'

It has been an awesome weekend for Thor: Love and Thunder and although fans are loving the film as it is, there have also been demands for a director's cut filled with all the deleted scenes. However, it looks like Taika Waititi isn't exactly enthusiastic about the idea. The Thor: Ragnarok director has just shot down the idea of releasing the "Waititi Cut" because he thinks it "sucks!"
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thor 4 deaths: Everyone who died in Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is finally out in theaters worldwide, with the fourth installment in the Thor franchise eying a solid opening weekend, in line with previous MCU movie premieres. Unlike Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thor 4 might not be as consequential for the MCU. But Love and Thunder does feature tragic events, and we’re about to explain every death in Thor 4 along with what it means for the bigger picture in the MCU.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Taika Waititi Draws Major Flak for Making Fun of Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Crew

Despite the fact that Thor: Love and Thunder is generating a divided reaction from fans and critics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel is still getting a ton of praise for how visually captivating it is. However, it turns out that Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson weren't that satisfied with the film's outcome, from the technical and visual side of things, at least.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Star Makes Big Cameo Appearance in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder ahead. Thor: Love and Thunder is out in theatres, and fans noticed a big cameo appearance in the first post-credits scene. Once the first set of credits end, it is revealed that Zeus (Russell Crowe) is alive after Thor (Chris Hemsworth) threw a lightning bolt through his chest. But the surprise came when Zeus is seen talking to his son Hercules, which is played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Finally Gives SPOILER a Comic-Accurate Costume

Thor: Love and Thunder finally made its debut in theaters this past weekend, and its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe has absolutely gotten fans talking. To an extent, a lot of elements of Love and Thunder feel decidedly different from what proceeded it in the Thor franchise, with characters getting unexpected upgrades and changes to their status quo. That was especially the case for the film's costuming, which featured a lot of comic-accurate nods — including a long-awaited rendering of one character's most ubiquitous costume. Spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder below! Only look if you want to know!
MOVIES
The Ringer

Last Song Standing

What Is Kendrick Lamar’s Best Song Ever? Introducing ‘Last Song Standing.’. On our newest music show, Cole Cuchna from ‘Dissect’ and The Ringer’s Charles Holmes debate their way through Kendrick’s catalog in an attempt to answer one question: What’s his best song ever?
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth Only Wanted to Play Thor Again if 1 Person Was Involved

At one point, Chris Hemsworth was about ready to hang up his hammer as Thor. He wasn’t proud of the work he had done on Thor: The Dark World in 2013 and ultimately found himself getting bored of the character. However, that all changed with 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and its director, Taika Waititi. Hemsworth loved working with Waititi so much that he almost didn’t agree to join Thor: Love and Thunder without him. Here’s why.
MOVIES
CNN

'Thor: Love and Thunder' hopes to jolt a rebounding theater industry

New York (CNN Business) — Two years ago, movie theaters were suffering through the pandemic and many in Hollywood wondered if going to the movies would become a thing of the past. Now, halfway through 2022, the reports of the death of theaters appear to be greatly exaggerated. Audiences...
MOVIES

