Teen driver watching "Stranger Things" crashes with semi

ANDOVER, Minn. -- If you're going to binge watch, do it from the comfort and safety of a couch. One young driver in Minnesota is lucky she didn't end up in the Upside Down.

Police say that a teenage driver in Anoka County nearly crashed her vehicle head-on into a semi truck while watching an episode of the Netflix show "Stranger Things."

The incident happened last weekend, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators say that multiple witnesses saw the teen's vehicle "fully in the oncoming lane" prior to the crash.

The semi driver swerved to the shoulder to avoid striking the vehicle head-on. Instead, the vehicle struck the truck's trailer before rolling over. The sheriff says the semi driver's actions likely saved the teen's life.

Authorities say that the teen denied that she was using her cell phone leading into the crash, but deputies noted that the vehicle's Bluetooth system was still streaming audio from "Stranger Things" after the crash.

The driver ultimately admitted to watching the show while driving. She received a citation.

"We are relieved this incident was not more serious, as it easily could have been. From 2016 through 2020 more than 39,000 crashes in Minnesota were related to distracted driving, causing 155 fatalities and nearly 1,000 serious injuries," Sheriff James Stuart said. "If you are on your cell phone while driving in Anoka County, you should expect to be stopped and cited."