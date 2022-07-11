ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Kwame Kilpatrick Again Under Federal Investigation

WJR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article~ Federal prosecutors have opened up an investigation into former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s fundraising efforts, and are attempting to seize his funds currently held by PayPal and fundraising site Plumfund. “Keep in mind that Kwame has judgment of nine...

www.wjr.com

wcmu.org

Detroit's cash bail system is about to change

Changes are coming to the cash bail system in Detroit. The reforms are intended to make courts more equitable. Under the agreement with 36th District Court in Detroit, every defendant will have counsel at arraignment, and the court will presume anyone below 200% of the federal poverty level cannot afford cash bail.
DETROIT, MI
wkzo.com

Former Detroit mayor under investigation

DETROIT, MI — Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is being investigated by federal officials after an online fundraiser appeared to raise 800-thousand-dollars for he and his family for a home in Florida. Kilpatrick still owes Detroit just over 193-thousand-dollars according to court documents. Investigators are looking to see if...
Courthouse News Service

Changes to Detroit cash bail system aimed at protecting the poor

DETROIT (CN) — The largest district court in Michigan agreed to a settlement Tuesday in a federal class action lawsuit accusing the court of routinely and unconstitutionally detaining poverty-stricken defendants despite evidence they lack the cash to post bail. Phil Mayor, senior staff attorney for the Michigan ACLU, which...
DETROIT, MI
WOOD TV8

Detroit cash bail reforms to strike at racial inequality

Michigan’s largest district court and bail reform advocates have agreed to settle a federal class-action lawsuit over cash bail practices, which activists say routinely and unconstitutionally jail poor and working class defendants despite evidence of their inability to pay. Both sides say the reforms, to be announced Tuesday, strike...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit property tax lawsuit revived by appeals court

Detroit homeowners who sued the city over delayed property tax appeal notices will head back to court after the dismissal of their lawsuit was reversed in a ruling Monday.  The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit overturned a lower federal court's decision from last year that threw out the class action over the city's delayed delivery of more than 260,000 residential property tax notices in 2017. ...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

It cost us $10,000 to tell the truth

Last year, we accurately reported on a local parent who gave a Nazi salute and yelled "Heil Hitler" at a school board meeting. Our reporter told the truth about Paul Marcum’s actions that day, and yet he sued Deadline Detroit for defamation. A judge recently dismissed the lawsuit, but...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, July 12, 2022: 36th District Court making changes to cash bail system

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. 36th District Court in Detroit is undergoing changes to make the cash bail system more equitable for low-level offenders. Under an agreement reached with the ACLU of Michigan, the court will not set cash bail for people at or below 200% of the federal poverty line. Starmanie Jackson of Detroit says her inability to pay a $700 cash bail upended her life.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Gov. Whitmer signs record $19 billion school budget in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's public and charter schools will receive a record amount of funding with a new education budget that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed in Flint on Thursday. Whitmer and Republicans who control the Legislature approved spending $19.6 billion on education, which includes funding increases for K-12 and...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Physician Convicted In $35 Million Healthcare Fraud

(CBS DETROIT) — An Oakland County physician is convicted in federal court on 30 charges related to the unlawful distribution of controlled and healthcare fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the charges against Bingham Farms Dr. David Jankowski, 62, stem from his operation of Summit Medical Group — medical clinics that were formally located in Dearborn Heights and Southfield. Officials say Jankowski “wrote medically unnecessary prescriptions for controlled substances such as Oxycontin, Oxycodone, morphine, hydrocodone, and Xanax.” He also prescribed drugs after receiving cash from patient recruiters who brought patients into his practice. Officials say he used his access to those...
The Detroit Free Press

Peter Lucido's conduct described as 'rude,' 'unprofessional,' 'brutal' in investigation

An independent workplace investigation into Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido concluded that he made inappropriate statements containing sexual comments and/or sexual innuendo and that he used county personnel and other resources for personal and some campaign-type activities. A nine-page memorandum, produced after a months-long investigation by Butzel Long law firm of workplace complaints, indicated 16 current and former employees of the prosecutor's office were interviewed. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Feds probe Kwame Kilpatrick restitution after alleged online fundraiser

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is under investigation by the feds, wanting to know if he's been paying back the money he owes the city. It comes following news of an online fundraiser so his family could allegedly buy a home in a luxury development in Florida - a claim he denied recently to Lloyd Jackson on 760 WJR-AM.
DETROIT, MI

