In order to get the Sarasota County Commission and the media to take the erosion of our rights seriously, you have to dress up in a colorful superhero costume to get some attention. That’s just what County Commission District Two candidate Mike Cosentino did yesterday afternoon, when he donned a red, white and blue cowboy hat, a muscle-padded suit and a red cape and went to the Sarasota County Administration Center to fight against proposed changes to the county charter.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO