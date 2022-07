ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local veterans are invited to sign-up for care at the James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona for their enrollment fair on Thursday, July 14. Veterans are welcome to come to the facility from 10a.m. – 2p.m. where they can meet with enrollment specialists and health officials. Those interested in signing up for care are asked to bring their DD-214 form.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO