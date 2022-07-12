Boat ramp access on Lake Oahe better than expected earlier this spring

ROLLA, N.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say 700 animals have been seized in North Dakota following a complaint about neglect in Rolette County. Acting on an anonymous tip, sheriff’s deputies went to a property in Rolette County armed with a search warrant early last month (June 2022). Deputies said they found dead cattle and and an insufficient amount of feed for hundreds of other animals. The conditions of about 500 head of cattle were documented. Rolette County deputies continued to monitor the herd and returned late in June and determined the livestock, as well as 200 head of cattle owned by the same person in other counties, needed to be seized.

ROLETTE COUNTY, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO