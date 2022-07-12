ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boat ramp access on Lake Oahe better than expected earlier this spring

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 2 days ago

This spring (April 2022), the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks wasn’t certain how many of the public access boat ramps they’d be able to keep open around Lake Oahe this summer. Then, GFP...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Registration open for Aug. 2 Trees, People and Towns Conference 2022

Registration is open for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Dakotas Chapter of International Arboriculture’s Trees, People and Towns Conference. The conference will be held Aug. 2-4, 2022, at the University of South Dakota’s Sioux Falls campus. Registration is $100 with an optional cookout...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

700 animals seized following complaint about neglect

ROLLA, N.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say 700 animals have been seized in North Dakota following a complaint about neglect in Rolette County. Acting on an anonymous tip, sheriff’s deputies went to a property in Rolette County armed with a search warrant early last month (June 2022). Deputies said they found dead cattle and and an insufficient amount of feed for hundreds of other animals. The conditions of about 500 head of cattle were documented. Rolette County deputies continued to monitor the herd and returned late in June and determined the livestock, as well as 200 head of cattle owned by the same person in other counties, needed to be seized.
ROLETTE COUNTY, ND
drgnews.com

South Dakota again receives highest ratings under Individuals with Disabilities Education Act

South Dakota has received the highest rating possible under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA, for both Parts B and C for the most recent reporting year of federal fiscal year 2020. The state is one of only 15 across the country to meet the requirements and purposes of IDEA under both Parts B and C, according to information released recently from the U.S. Department of Education.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
drgnews.com

Lower Brule woman sentenced for Voluntary Manslaughter

A Lower Brule woman convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter has been given her punishment by a U.S. District Court judge. Esther Flute, a/k/a, Esther Flute-Rencountre, age 61, must spend five years and 11 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and pay a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
LOWER BRULE UNORGANIZED TERRITORY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy