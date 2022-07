INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Indiana and Cambria counties were searching for a missing, possibly endangered Vintondale woman. Update: Troopers report that Yerty was found said at around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. They want to thank everyone for their part to help locate the woman. You can read the original story below.

VINTONDALE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO