ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

ESPN ranks Derrick Henry as league’s best RB

By Justin Melo
Music City Miracles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN recently surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help them stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from edge rusher to interior offensive lineman. They just revealed their running back rankings, with Tennessee Titans superstar Derrick Henry clocking in as the best ball-carrier in...

www.musiccitymiracles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball staff recruiting son of five-time NBA champ

Duke basketball recruiting prospect Dylan Harper (Anne-Marie Caruso-USA TODAY Sports) In October, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper mentioned to Pro Insight recruiting insider Andrew Slater that the Duke basketball program is one he'd like to hear from in the future. Some eight months later, it looks as...
DURHAM, NC
NBC Sports

Mac Jones not included in ESPN's new ranking of NFL's top quarterbacks

Mac Jones had a tremendous rookie season for the New England Patriots in 2021, but he still doesn't rank among the NFL's top 10 or top 15 quarterbacks in many of the latest offseason rankings and lists. That includes ESPN's new ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2022...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN ranks Dalvin Cook as top-five NFL running back in 2022

The best days could be ahead for Minnesota Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook, who landed in the top-five of ESPN’s compiled list of the best running backs in the NFL. This isn’t a list that’s simply pulled from one person’s brain in an effort to give the position some form of a ranking, either. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gathered the opinions of at least 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to decide the top-10 running backs heading into the 2022 season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

ESPN Causes A Stir With 2022 NFL QB Rankings

NFL debates never end, just like this one pondering between Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller. After all, they provide great discussions, especially during the offseason. Apparently, ESPN is stirring up the pot of conversations with their latest rankings for quarterbacks based on a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Football Outsiders Highlights T.J. Hockenson's Biggest Weakness

Both the Detroit Lions and tight end T.J. Hockenson are aware he is not yet a finished product. Second year head coach Dan Campbell would like for the talented tight end to win when he is expected to get open and for his run-blocking to drastically improve. “He’ll tell you...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Titans#American Football
AllBengals

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Make NFL 'Superstar Club'

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are superstars. Both guys made NFL.com's "Superstar Club" list. Burrow replaced Matt Ryan in the rankings. "To say Burrow delivered on his promise in Year 2 would be the understatement of the year. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick stacked huge numbers with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, proved he was all the way back after the terrible knee injury that prematurely ended his rookie season, and nearly brought the damn Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati," Dan Hanzus wrote. "Not a bad start to a career. The Bengals—smart enough to see they have a transformational franchise stalwart on their hands—put their offseason focus on pouring resources into an offensive line that allowed the golden boy to absorb a staggering 51 sacks in his sophomore season. Concerns about long-term health count as the only red flag, but Burrow has already established himself as a stone-cold superstar as he enters his prime years."

Comments / 0

Community Policy