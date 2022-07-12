ESPN ranks Derrick Henry as league’s best RB

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are superstars. Both guys made NFL.com's "Superstar Club" list. Burrow replaced Matt Ryan in the rankings. "To say Burrow delivered on his promise in Year 2 would be the understatement of the year. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick stacked huge numbers with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, proved he was all the way back after the terrible knee injury that prematurely ended his rookie season, and nearly brought the damn Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati," Dan Hanzus wrote. "Not a bad start to a career. The Bengals—smart enough to see they have a transformational franchise stalwart on their hands—put their offseason focus on pouring resources into an offensive line that allowed the golden boy to absorb a staggering 51 sacks in his sophomore season. Concerns about long-term health count as the only red flag, but Burrow has already established himself as a stone-cold superstar as he enters his prime years."

1 DAY AGO