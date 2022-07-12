ESPN ranks Derrick Henry as league’s best RB

ESPN recently surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help them stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from edge rusher to interior offensive lineman. They just revealed their running back rankings, with Tennessee Titans superstar Derrick Henry clocking in as the best ball-carrier in...
Marvelous Walton had a bright future. The standout football player was being coached by former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski and was hoping to have a huge senior year. That all changed on Saturday, July 9th when Marvelous was gunned down while sitting in an SUV with others. According to reports,...
Duke basketball recruiting prospect Dylan Harper (Anne-Marie Caruso-USA TODAY Sports) In October, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper mentioned to Pro Insight recruiting insider Andrew Slater that the Duke basketball program is one he'd like to hear from in the future. Some eight months later, it looks as...
Trendy Super Bowl pick. A betting favorite for MVP. The league's best roster. The preseason accolades keep rolling in for the Buffalo Bills. Same for quarterback Josh Allen, who this week was ranked not only among the NFL's Top 10 quarterbacks in a recent ESPN poll but behind only Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.
Mac Jones had a tremendous rookie season for the New England Patriots in 2021, but he still doesn't rank among the NFL's top 10 or top 15 quarterbacks in many of the latest offseason rankings and lists. That includes ESPN's new ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2022...
It wasn’t a secret that the Jacksonville Jaguars needed offensive line help when they entered this offseason after the unit ranked 26th last season, according to Pro Football Focus. That led to a decent amount of change taking place to the starting lineup as guards A.J. Cann, and Andrew Norwell weren’t re-signed, and Brandon Linder retired.
The best days could be ahead for Minnesota Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook, who landed in the top-five of ESPN’s compiled list of the best running backs in the NFL. This isn’t a list that’s simply pulled from one person’s brain in an effort to give the position some form of a ranking, either. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gathered the opinions of at least 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to decide the top-10 running backs heading into the 2022 season.
NFL debates never end, just like this one pondering between Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller. After all, they provide great discussions, especially during the offseason. Apparently, ESPN is stirring up the pot of conversations with their latest rankings for quarterbacks based on a...
Both the Detroit Lions and tight end T.J. Hockenson are aware he is not yet a finished product. Second year head coach Dan Campbell would like for the talented tight end to win when he is expected to get open and for his run-blocking to drastically improve. “He’ll tell you...
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are superstars. Both guys made NFL.com's "Superstar Club" list. Burrow replaced Matt Ryan in the rankings. "To say Burrow delivered on his promise in Year 2 would be the understatement of the year. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick stacked huge numbers with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, proved he was all the way back after the terrible knee injury that prematurely ended his rookie season, and nearly brought the damn Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati," Dan Hanzus wrote. "Not a bad start to a career. The Bengals—smart enough to see they have a transformational franchise stalwart on their hands—put their offseason focus on pouring resources into an offensive line that allowed the golden boy to absorb a staggering 51 sacks in his sophomore season. Concerns about long-term health count as the only red flag, but Burrow has already established himself as a stone-cold superstar as he enters his prime years."
Christian McCaffrey doesn't have to bounce back from poor stats, just a bad string of injuries. Regardless, Fantasy managers may qualify him as the biggest bounce-back candidate this summer. The 27-year-old suffered through ailment after ailment for the second straight season, dealing with a hamstring issue that cost him five...
