ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Neighbours returnees gallery - 27 familiar faces for the show's final episodes

By Daniel Kilkelly
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalcolm Kennedy (Benjie McNair) Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) Andrew Robinson (Jordan Patrick Smith) Yashvi Rebecchi...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Breaks Down Why Eddie's Final Scene In Season 4 Was 'Weird' For The Stars To Film

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix. The long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things has come to an end with the release of Volume 2, with two episodes with a combined runtime of nearly four hours. Despite an elaborate plan to destroy Vecna for good with Eleven piggy-backing her way into Max's mind to try and save the day, the heroes took some big losses by the end of the finale, including the death of Eddie. Actor Joseph Quinn joined the cast for Season 4 and quickly became a fan favorite, and he spoke with CinemaBlend about his character’s tragic death… and why it was weird for him to film it with co-star Gaten Matarazzo.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

What do you think of Chris Clenshaw's work so far? CONTAINS SPOILERS

Chris Clenshaw's first episode hit out screens in June with the jubilee episode, but has only recently started from July 4th. So far he has axed some dead wood and also some others with a bit of controversy. Obviously it is still early days but it would be interesting to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie's old set to return!

Audrey's old salon is making a comeback on Coronation Street, this is great, I missed it when characters like David and Maria worked there. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a40602241/coronation-street-audrey-surprise-salon/. Posts: 11,414. Forum Member. ✭✭. 13/07/22 - 17:38 #2. Awesome loved that Salon. Posts: 3,066. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/07/22 - 17:54 #3. Return? Was...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Morgan Baker
Person
Jason Donovan
Person
Scott Major
Person
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
digitalspy.com

Night coppers, Channel 4

I nearly switched it off after the first couple of minutes as they had tried to make it look like a police drama with its loud background music and dark lighting but glad I stuck with it. It reminded me a bit of that police procedural drama set in Brighton a few years ago which nobody liked but I did!
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Bo and Hope Are Back in New Trailer — Watch

Not even death can keep Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) away from the second installment of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, arriving next month on Peacock. The above trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, teases the fan favorite’s heavenly return alongside a bevy of other familiar faces (hey there, Hope/Kristian Alfonso!) as well as a few new ones (you’re looking very serious, Steve Burton!). As you’ll recall, Bo died in Hope’s arms from a brain tumor he didn’t know he had, back in 2015.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Netflix Star Busisiwe Lurayi Is Dead At 36

Throughout the gigantic library of Netflix shows, a wide sampling of international programs has introduced audiences worldwide to some of their new favorite series. One such title is the South African comedy hit How to Ruin Christmas, which saw Busisiwe Lurayi’s Tumi spending one chaotic holiday after another with her family. Recently, the series had been announced for a third season, but that news now comes with an unfortunate caveat, as Lurayi has unexpectedly died at the age of 36.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Neighbours
digitalspy.com

Neighbours Farewell Tour announces two legendary cast members for line-up

Two legendary Neighbours characters have joined the soap's forthcoming UK tour. Jackie Woodburne and Alan Fletcher have played the loveable Kennedy duo Susan and Karl for 27 years, and are now confirmed to be joining the cast of the highly-anticipated tour ahead of its arrival in the UK next year.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall gives first tease of spin-off series

Death in Paradise fans were intrigued last month when a spin-off titled Beyond Paradise was announced, focusing on Kris Marshall's Humphrey Goodman back in the UK. But would a spin-off actually work without all the sun and beaches? Well, Marshall himself has now teased the new show to Digital Spy, revealing it will still feature picturesque environments but of a different kind, while the scripts have their own flavour as well.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
digitalspy.com

Dancing With the Stars USA: Season 31 Discussion

I figured that I might as well start the new season thread since we're beginning to hear some things. The show has been moved from ABC to Disney+. Executive producer Conrad Green is back, replacing Andrew Llinares, much to former host Tom Bergeron's delight. . Premiere date is Monday, September...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders: Best original Slater

Only adding the original Slaters that were introduced in September 2000, also adding Garry because he was introduced with them. I went for Garry. Although he wasn’t a Slater, his addition was brilliant and was exactly what the family needed when they were introduced. He was interesting and had potential when he first joined and was a great character until he started to become a bit of a loser and his friendship with Minty was what ruined the character for me (unpopular opinion I know) and his relationship with Dawn was overrated, I much preferred him with Lynne in his earlier time on the show.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Movie premieres on terrestrial television

Anyway, came looking for the thread because I think I just saw Brightburn advertised for Sci Fi films in July on Film4. Anyway, came looking for the thread because I think I just saw Brightburn advertised for Sci Fi films in July on Film4. Brightburn was on Film 4 back...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer shows Serena's revenge against June

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 has its first teaser trailer, and Commander Fred Waterford's death will have consequences. Fans of the dystopian thriller – adapted from Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel – will recall season 4's brutal climax, where June (played by Elisabeth Moss) hunted down Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) before putting him to the sword, so to speak.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Camilla's Country Life

I watched this to get a better understanding of what she was like. She comes across well - friendly, cheerful with a noticeable sense of humour. Since the programme was about her life (in readiness for the magazine article), I was curious to see how the '3 of us in this marriage' would be tackled. I was quite shocked that this whole tragedy was glossed over dishonestly! Whilst it admitted that Camilla and Charles met up much earlier - in their younger days - it implied that she only got together with Charles once his marriage and hers had broken down. You can't expect the public to believe that when we have witnessed the first hand admittance, by Diana, of Camilla being in his life (intimately) when Diana was about to marry Charles - as was made clear in that telling televised documentary.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Does anyone else really miss Zöe Lucker?

Reenie McQueen is one of my favourite HO characters of all time, complex, fantastic and underrated. Vanessa Gold had potential but it didn’t work unfortunately. I miss her. If she ever returned to Hollyoaks, I’d start watching again. Reenie McQueen is one of my favourite HO characters of...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale Noah

Why is Noah in an adult jail? Under 21s go to Young Offenders units? Is it like that in Englandshire, it isn’t in Scotland?. Why is Noah in an adult jail? Under 21s go to Young Offenders units? Is it like that in Englandshire, it isn’t in Scotland?
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy