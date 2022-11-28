Your Chance to Shop: Olaplex Bestsellers Are Included in Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale—Grab Them For 1 More Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Cyber Monday is here, which means it’s time to open a billion browser tabs and get searching while you still can. And that’s just it; there are so many products out there that it can sometimes feel overwhelming. Thankfully, we’re here to do you a solid and shorten your shopping search, because everyone’s fave hair brand Olaplex is having a major sale on some of its bestsellers.

Stock up on select products from the brand for 20 percent off during the Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale . Run, don’t walk because the sale only lasts through this weekend. Just make sure you’re signed up for a Prime membership or a free 30-day trial to secure these fab deals.

You’ll be happy to find out that the cult-favorite No. 3 Hair Perfector that Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is on sale. The Jennifer Lopez-approved No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is also marked down.

We’ll keep this short and sweet since we know you have a lot of things to tick off of your shopping list during Cyber Monday . Keep reading for three celeb-loved Olaplex top-sellers that are on sale and ready to be added to your cart ASAP. The deals are only available through the end of the day, so don’t dilly-dally!

If your ends are looking and feeling rough due to frequent heat, styling and chemical services, Olaplex’s No. 3 Hair Perfector is a must. Not only does the at-home treatment reduce the number of split ends, but it also strengthens hair and restores it back to a healthy state. It has won over everyone on TikTok , along with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Considering its lowest markdown ever is $18.49, we’ll take the current $24 deal.

Bring all the hydration back to your strands with the Jennifer Lopez-approved No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo . It leaves your hair soft, shiny and split end-free. The shampoo is great for dryness and repairing damage just as much as it is for preventing frizz and flyaways. We’ve only ever seen it drop as low as $21, making this Prime Day price tag quite a steal.

Pair Olaplex’s shampoo with the No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner to get your hair in tip-top condition (pun intended). The formula restores broken bonds, tames frizz and prevents damage. The lowest price we’ve seen it at is $23.80, so its current $24 price tag is going straight into our carts.