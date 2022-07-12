This Is Not a Drill: Olaplex Bestsellers Are 20% Off Today Only For Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is coming up, which means it’s time to open a billion browser tabs and get searching. And that’s just it; there are so many products out there that it can sometimes feel overwhelming. Thankfully, we’re here to do you a solid and shorten your Prime Day search because everyone’s fave hair brand Olaplex is having a major sale on some of its bestsellers.

Stock up on select products from the brand for 20 percent off on July 12 only—or until stock runs out. You’ll be happy to find out that the cult-favorite No. 3 Hair Perfector that Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is on sale. The Jennifer Lopez-approved No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo will also be marked down.

This all sounds amazing, but you can only take advantage of these Prime Day discounts if you’re an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t already, be sure to sign up for a subscription.

We’ll keep this short and sweet since we know you have a lot of things to tick off of your shopping list during Prime Day. Keep reading for three celeb-loved Olaplex top-sellers that are on sale and ready to be added to your cart ASAP. The deals are available on July 12 only, so don’t dilly dally!

Photo: Olaplex.

If your ends are looking and feeling rough due to frequent heat, styling and chemical services, Olaplex’s No. 3 Hair Perfector is a must. Not only does the at-home treatment reduce the number of split ends, but it also strengthens hair and restores it back to a healthy state. It has won over everyone on TikTok, along with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Considering it’s lowest markdown ever is $18.49, we’ll take the current $24 deal.

Photo: Olaplex.

Bring all the hydration back to your strands with the Jennifer Lopez-approved No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo. It leaves your hair soft, shiny and split end-free. The shampoo is great for dryness and repairing damage just as much as it is for preventing frizz and flyaways. We’ve only ever seen it drop as low as $21, making this Prime Day price tag quite a steal.

Photo: Olaplex.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance… $24 (was $30)

Pair Olaplex’s shampoo with the No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner to get your hair in tip-top condition (pun intended). The formula restores broken bonds, tames frizz and prevents damage. The lowest price we’ve seen it at is $23.80, so its current $24 price tag is going straight into our carts.