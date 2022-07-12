ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet Rotary Donates Dictionaries to Joliet Schools

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rotary Club of Joliet donated over 2,000 dictionaries to all Joliet Public Schools District 86 third and fourth...

Golfers, Sponsors and Volunteers Needed For F.O.P. Golf Outing In Joliet

The 2022 F.O.P Golf Outing is back this year after a one year hiatus. The Fraternal Order of Police President, Sgt. Aaron Bandy with the Joliet Police Department says you can choose your course. Inwood or Wedgewood. The cost is $140 a person and includes, golf, cart, lunch and dinner. It will be held on August 24th.
JOLIET, IL
VVSD Hosting Job Fair Tuesday, July 26, 9:30 am- 2 pm at Fountaindale Library

School District Hiring Immediately for Wide Variety of 2022-23 School Year Jobs. Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U will be hosting the 2022-23 VVSD Job Fair on Tuesday, July 26 from 12:00 pm- 5 pm at the Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Rd. in Bolingbrook. Immediate interviews will be offered at the Job Fair and some hiring decisions will be made on-the-spot for those who qualify.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Relief Fund Set-Up For Those Impacted By IL Parade Shooting

Community leaders in Highland Park, Illinois, are setting up a relief fund. Money from the “July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund” will go directly to victims and survivors of last week’s deadly parade shooting, or organizations that support them. Officials say it’s too early to know what’s needed, but they’re looking into it and will be ready to assist. People willing to donate can send money to the Highland Park Community Foundation.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Vigil Held To Honor Highland Park Shooting Victims

Highland Park is honoring the victims of last week’s deadly mass shooting in the northern suburb. Hundreds gathered last night for a vigil on the front lawn of the Highland Park City Hall. Those in attendance lit candles and shared messages of remembrance and resilience. Speaking to the crowd, Mayor Nancy Rotering said the trauma of gun violence doesn’t end when the shooting stops.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Cubs Sued For Violating Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Cubs are being sued over allegations of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The United States Attorney’s Office in Chicago filed a federal civil lawsuit against the team, accusing them of failing to ensure that recent renovations at Wrigley Field were appropriately accessible to individuals with disabilities. The suit claims the Cubs failed to provide wheelchair users with adequate sight lines as compared to standing patrons or incorporate wheelchair seating into new premium clubs and group seating areas.
CHICAGO, IL
Armed Suspects Arrested Early This Morning In Joliet Neighborhood

Early this morning officers were seen walking the streets in the Emerald Lawns neighborhood looking for suspects between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Will County Sheriff’s officers assisted Joliet police officers after the department was alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the area of of Clara Avenue and Midland Avenue. Police attempted to locate the suspects that fled from a vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. Residents could see officers walking with their guns drawn. At least two people were taken into custody and weapons were recovered.
JOLIET, IL
Illinois AG Warns About Scams Related To Victims Highland Park Shooting

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is encouraging residents to be alert for scams involving supporting the victims of the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park. The Attorney General’s office has received reports that survivors of the tragedy have been contacted by potential scammers who provide inaccurate and incomplete information about state assistance available to crime victims. Illinois residents should exercise caution before donating to organizations purporting to support victims of the mass shooting or violent crime.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Trial In ComEd Bribery Case Moved To March

The trial for a longtime confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and three others charged in the ongoing ComEd bribery case is being moved to next year. A federal judge has scheduled to the trial to begin March 6th due to a conflict with the case against singer R. Kelly. The ComEd case was scheduled to kick off in September but the judge changed the date after learning the large ceremonial courtroom in Chicago would still be tied up with Kelly’s trial, which begins next month. The “ComEd Four” were indicted in 2020 on charges accusing them of conspiring to provide Madigan associates with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.
CHICAGO, IL
More than one shooter likely following Crest Hill fatal in crowd of 200 people

Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirming to WJOL that ballistic evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap involved at least two shooters. It was Sunday, July 10th at 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to the parking lot of 1827 Knapp Drive to disperse nearly 200 people. That’s when shots rang out and one person was killed and four others injured.
CREST HILL, IL
Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s

Joliet Police took out all the stops after an early morning car, and foot chase forced the department to deploy drones and K-9s in an effort to find the suspects who had fled into a residential area. On Friday morning, just before 1:45 am, Joliet Police saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Collings Street and Ward Avenue. Officers followed the vehicles to Garnsey Avenue and Ohio Street when a Lincoln Zephyr and a Nissan Altima ran the stop sign at the intersection. Officers attempted to pull over the Lincoln, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. This pursuit was quickly terminated near Benton Street and Eastern Avenue due to safety risks resulting from the vehicle’s reckless driving. A short time later, Officers located the Lincoln near Benton Street and Michigan Place, which appeared to be disabled.
JOLIET, IL
Did YOU Get Caught?

Hey it’s Leslie Harris, and the police departments said they were going to crack down over July 4th, and did they ever. I’ve read conflicting reports, but one thing is for sure. In DuPage County more than 50 tickets were handed out over the 4th of July. One story I read said it was as many as 75! Speeding tickets made up at least 40 of those tickets.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Crest Hill Police Arrest Man After Allegedly Shooting At Neighbor

A Crest Hill man is arrested after shooting at his neighbor for allegedly taking his ATV. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark tells WJOL that on Sunday July 10th, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Clement for a theft of an ATV. While en route another call came in for shots fired in the same area. When police arrived they interviewed 56-year-old John Gasper who stated his ATV was missing and accused his neighbor of taking it. The victim stated that he had permission from Gasper to take the ATV and was going to do maintenance on the off road vehicle. The neighbors began to argue, and the victim allegedly pushed Gasper who then allegedly got a handgun from his vehicle, and fired in the direction of the neighbor hitting the drywall in the garage. No one was hurt.
CREST HILL, IL

