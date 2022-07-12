Fabulous People: Mikey Rudman

The Park Hyatt Chicago has resumed operations, unveiling a stunning $60M redesign of guestrooms and public spaces. Located in the Magnificent Mile neighborhood at 800 N. Michigan Avenue, the storied property has been a landmark Chicago destination since it first opened in 1980 as the first Park Hyatt hotel. Founder Jay Pritzker imagined a one-of-a-kind retreat that embodied understated luxury and served as a home away from home for guests. The reopened property stays true to this original mission, offering highly personalized service, renowned art and design, and exceptional food and wine – all through a contemporary lens for today’s discerning traveler. The renewed sanctuary seamlessly blends a clear sense of place and culture, with 146 guestrooms and 36 spacious suites – including the introduction of several new suite categories and the addition of 23 new suites – a refreshed lobby design including updates to The Library, the hotel’s welcoming lounge space, a vibrant new art program spotlighting some of Chicago’s most talented creatives, updates to the hotel’s signature restaurant NoMI, and enhancements to the spa’s space and programs.

