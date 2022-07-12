ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day is here! Bargain hunters can grab top deals on Smart TVs for $149 to video doorbells for $34 in two-day cut price bonanza

By Matt Powell For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Amazon's annual Prime Day, which lasts for two days, kicks off today, offering some of its biggest discounts of the year.

Anyone with a Prime membership, which Amazon recently raised the price to $139 a year from $119 a year, will be able to get Black Friday-style deals.

The tech giant has been promoting some deals since June 21 ahead of the event.

Prime day has been running since 2015 and helps the company drive customers towards getting a membership which offers free shipping, Prime Video and Amazon Music Prime.

There are thousands of discounted products from TVs to tents, below are some of the most appealing that are up for grabs.

The tech available on the cheap is always one of the main attractions of the day, with huge savings to be had on their own brand of products like the Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Prime day offers its Prime members huge discounts on thousands of products, including desirable tech like smart TVs (pictured)
Popular headphones Beats by Dr Dre are available at a large discount for a limited time
Air Fryers have become increasingly popular in recent years, and now may be the time to get one - with savings of more than $50

An Insignia 39-inch Fire TV is up for sale at $149.49, originally $229.99, saving you $80.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones have an $85 discount, down 43% from $199.95 to $114.95.

Amazon has great Prime Day deals on everything for your home, from furniture to smart security devices.

An Innsky Air Fryer is normally listed for $129.99 but can be bought for $76.49 with Prime, saving you $53.50 (41%).

Amazon heavily discounts their own-brand products like the Echo Dot (pictured)
Useful household items like blenders are available at cheap prices
Higher end products like robot vacuums have savings of $100 for the next two days

A Hamilton Beach Blender can be bought for only $28.99, with savings of $16.00 from its original $44.99.

Eufy by Anker, a robotic vacuum that cleans while you go about your day can be bought for $159.99 today and tomorrow, saving you $100.

Blink Video Doorbell, which sends a live video to your phone of who is at the door can be bought for $34.99 giving you a modest saving of $15.00 (30%).

Amazon's own Echo Dot (4th Gen) has huge savings of 60% off, the smart speaker which currently costs just $19.99 can control your entertainment or answer questions with just your voice.

Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, much differently than how it entered the pandemic. Once the darling of the pandemic economy, the company posted a rare quarterly loss in April as well as its slowest rate of revenue growth in nearly two decades at 7%

Amazon doesn't disclose total Prime Day sales, though growth estimates for last year´s event had ranged from 7% to 9%. Research firm Insider Intelligence suggests sales could grow even more this year in part because of the event´s mid-July timing, which compared to last year´s June date would allow the company to capture more consumers doing back-to-school shopping.

Amazon could use the boost amid a slowdown in overall online sales. Once the darling of the pandemic economy, the company posted a rare quarterly loss in April as well as its slowest rate of revenue growth in nearly two decades - at 7%. Inflation had added roughly $2 billion in costs.

Amazon also acknowledged it had too many workers and expects its excess capacity from its massive warehouse expansion during the pandemic to total $10 billion in extra costs for the first half of this year.

'It´s causing pain at the moment, and that pain is considerable,' said Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData Retail.

Comments / 0

BGR.com

Prime Day cheap TV deals: Big screens, small prices

There are several big-ticket purchases people tend to save for Prime Day each year. From kitchen appliances to furniture and more, you can save so much on pricey products. Of course, smart TVs are often at the top of people’s lists on Prime Day each year, especially cheap ones. And in 2022, Amazon Prime Day cheap TV deals are better than we’ve ever seen before.
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV is a massive £500 off on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has a staggering price cut on a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV for Amazon Prime Day. For a limited time only for Amazon Prime subscribers (or those on a free trial), you can secure the state-of-the-art Samsung AU8000 TV for half its retail price with over £500 off, bringing the total in to just £499. Click here to order yours now.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices 2022: live roundup of Fire TV, Ring, Blink, Kindle, and more for day 2

Don't miss out on these 🔥Amazon deals right here. Amazon has been rolling out deals for thousands of products for Prime Day 2022, and day two has kicked off and the means we'll be seeing even more deals — including on Amazon's own devices. While usually, when we think of products from Amazon, the first devices that come to mind are Echo smart speakers, Fire TV, and Fire Tablets, except there are far more items that are under the Amazon umbrella that are getting some amazing sales.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

