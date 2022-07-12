ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 Most Important Bears of 2022: No. 15 Jaquan Brisker

By Brendan Sugrue, Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season, which features plenty of new and returning faces within the organization. There are a number of players, coaches and front office members that are crucial to the team’s success this season.

Every day from now until the start of training camp, we’re counting down our 30 most important Bears for the 2022 season. We’ll recap their 2021 season, look ahead to 2022 and tackle the biggest question facing them this year.

At the halfway point of the list is safety Jaquan Brisker, a player who could be the Bears’ most impactful rookie in 2022.

Background

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Safety

Age: 23

Experience: 1st season

2022 cap hit: N/A (unsigned)

2021 recap

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Brisker was a star in the secondary for Penn State during his senior season. He came back to school after a shortened year due to COVID-19 and lifted his draft stock in the process. Brisker totaled 63 tackles, including six for loss, and snagged two interceptions for the Nittany Lions.

His stellar play earned him first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American in 2021. It also made him a top safety prospect ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, consistently being ranked in the top five at the position. Brisker was mocked going in the first round of the draft by numerous sites, but fortunately fell to the middle of the second round for the Bears’ taking. He’s the highest-selected safety the Bears have drafted since Danieal Manning back in 2006.

2022 outlook

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Barring an upset, Brisker is expected to be the Bears’ starting strong safety when week one rolls around, playing with veteran Eddie Jackson. The rookie has already made a strong first impression in volunteer workouts and minicamp, flying around the field and making plays on the ball with every chance he’s received.

Brisker has taken Eberflus’ message to heart when it comes to creating turnovers. “That’s the standard around here so creating turnovers is what we do,” Brisker told reporters after one minicamp practice. “And that was also in my DNA.” The Bears haven’t excelled at taking the ball away since 2018 and Brisker stands to be one of the catalysts in that department when the season rolls around.

Big question: Will Brisker help elevate Eddie Jackson's play?

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The confidence in Brisker is so high at this moment, his play isn’t even a question mark heading into camp. He’s done everything asked of him throughout the offseason and he very well could have the best rookie season out of any of the team’s 11 draft picks. The big question surrounding him, however, might be how his performance impacts Jackson and helps re-discover the turnover magic from earlier in his career.

Jackson was always strongest with a true strong safety playing next to him, specifically during his first couple seasons in the league with Adrian Amos before he left in free agency. Since then, the Bears have failed to lock down that position, which in turn has also hurt Jackson’s production. Now the Bears have that with Brisker, someone who should thrive playing closer to the line and allowing Jackson to roam freely.

30 Most Important Bears of 2022

We’re counting down our 30 Most Important Bears of 2022. Check back every day leading up to the start of training camp.

30. RB Khalil Herbert 29. K Cairo Santos 28. S DeAndre Houston-Carson

27. DE Al-Quadin Muhammad 26. DE Robert Quinn 25. S Eddie Jackson

24. LB Nicholas Morrow 23. G Cody Whitehair 22. CB Tavon Young

21. FB Khari Blasingame 20. WR Velus Jones Jr. 19. TE Cole Kmet

18. OT Larry Borom 17. OT Braxton Jones 16. OT Teven Jenkins

15. S Jaquan Brisker 14. COMING 7/13 13. COMING 7/14

12. COMING 7/15 11. COMING 7/16 10. COMING 7/17

9. COMING 7/18 8. COMING 7/19 7. COMING 7/20

6. COMING 7/21 5. COMING 7/22 4. COMING 7/23

3. COMING 7/24 2. COMING 7/25 1. COMING 7/26

Comments / 0

 

