URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign student reported to university police that she was the victim of a hate crime. The student was walking in the 500 block of south Goodwin Avenue outside of the amphitheater/performing arts center, when a man at the top of the amphitheater began yelling racial slurs and other derogatory remarks, according to U of I police.

URBANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO