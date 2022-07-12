ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Athletics-World record holder McLaughlin aims for 400m hurdles dominance

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – American Sydney McLaughlin is set for another star turn at Eugene, Oregon’s Hayward Field as the world record holder plans a demolition in the 400 metres hurdles at the World Championships which start on Friday. All eyes will be on the 22-year-old who has made...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Five stars expected to light up the arena at World Championships

Eugene’s Hayward Field hosts the World Championships which start on Friday.Here, the PA news agency looks at five global stars who are expected to make an impact in Oregon.Faith KipyegonThe Kenyan has been unbeaten since retaining her 1500m Olympic crown and is looking to upgrade the silver she won three years ago when she had just returned following a 21-month maternity break.In Tokyo last year she became the first woman and only the second athlete to claim consecutive Olympic 1500m titles after Sebastien Coe.Christian ColemanWe’ll keep building on this. Outdoors will be special— Christian Coleman (@__coleman) March 20, 2022All eyes...
EUGENE, OR
BBC

Michael Johnson column: 'World Championships will be great - but the track needs more to crack US'

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) There are going to be some amazing contests in these World Championships. There are events in which superstars are going up against each other and, as an expert, my guess is as good as anyone else's about who is going to win.
NFL
Daily Mail

Heptathlon star Katarina Johnson-Thompson is targeting a World Championships medal in Oregon after injury-free build up and ditching her coach

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is confident of competing for a World Championships medal next week after splitting from her coach last month. The world heptathlon champion left Petros Kyprianou’s training group in Florida less than half a year after relocating from France in a bid to move on from her injury-ravaged Tokyo Olympics campaign.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
extrainningsoftball.com

International News: Team USA Claims 2022 World Games Title with Thrilling 3-2 Victory Over Japan

The two top seeds – #1 USA and #2 Japan – faced off Wednesday night to see who would take home the gold after a strong week of play at the World Games. Japan fell behind 3-0 but never game up and actually outhit the host American team. The question was, would the visitors have enough to overcome the USA pitching which has been fantastic all week?
WORLD
The Guardian

Small town, big dreams: USA banks on hosting worlds to boost athletics

The world’s best athletes are heading for a town with a population of 170,000 where track and field still reigns supreme. They call it TrackTown USA: a magical oasis where track and field is respected and revered, and given near-equal billing to the major sports. And for the next 10 days Eugene, Oregon will seek to conjure up an even greater feat: by making the rest of America follow suit.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Femke Bol
Person
Dalilah Muhammad
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
BBC

2025 World Championships: Tokyo's Olympic Stadium to host athletics event

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Tokyo will stage the 2025 World Championships after beating rival bids from Nairobi, Silesia and Singapore. "Within an extremely strong field of candidates, Tokyo offered a...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson facing a tall order to defend their crowns with Jamaica looking to make it a clean sweep of golds at World Athletics Championships in Oregon

It has been 19 years since the British team failed to strike gold at the World Athletics Championships, but a repeat of that blank from Paris in 2003 looks a real possibility as the competition gets underway in Oregon over the next 10 days. This is the first time the...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Track and field officials awarded the 2025 world championships to Tokyo on Thursday, bringing runners, jumpers and throwers back to the home of last year’s Olympics, where they competed in front of mostly empty stands. The World Athletics Council awarded the championships in a bidding contest that also included Nairobi, Kenya; Silesia, Poland; and Singapore. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said it was a close vote, but Japan won on the strength of, among other things, “human resource” available in Tokyo to put on the event and strong commercial partnerships. He did not rule out the possibility of track’s marquee event someday making it to Kenya or another country in Africa — a continent that has never held the event.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Athletics#World Record#American
NBC Sports

U.S., Canada renew women’s soccer rivalry with Olympic spot at stake

MONTERREY, Mexico — The U.S. women’s soccer team plays Canada in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the semifinals Thursday night on goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez. Canada downed Jamaica 3-0 in the late game to advance to earn the other spot Monday night in the championship.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Netherlands

Comments / 0

Community Policy