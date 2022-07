While campaigning in 2019, Biden vowed to treat the Saudi kingdom as "the pariah that they are," and as president, he vocally criticized the country's human rights abuses. Recently, however, Biden wrote in an op-ed that "from the start, my aim was to reorient — but not rupture — relations with a country that's been a strategic partner for 80 years."

