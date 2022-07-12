ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Law In Kentucky To Require Harsher Sentences For People Convicted Of Fentanyl Trafficking

Cover picture for the articleDalton’s Law, or House Bill 215, is going to take effect on Thursday in Kentucky. It’ll require people convicted of trafficking fentanyl to serve harsher sentences. An official at Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) said they’re really starting to get concerned with rising fentanyl overdoses in the state and they...

go Kentucky. the war on drugs has only deepened the black market for more and actually made things worse. harsher sentences do not stop drug dealer's, just as more gun laws do not stop criminals

