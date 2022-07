Governor vetoes SB 620, “the local business protection act.”. Good move by our governor. Senate President Wilton Simpson had Senate Bill 620 at the top of his priorities list this session, but that all came to an end when Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed it once it reached his desk. The bill’s intent was to penalize local governments for passing laws that would be damaging to local businesses; hence, why it was dubbed the “Local Business Protection Act.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO