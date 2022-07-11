Gov. Whitmer Continues to Fix the Damn Roads with Projects in Berrien, Cheboygan, Lenawee, Mackinac, Manistee, Mecosta, Montcalm, Oakland, and Wayne Counties Starting This Week

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO