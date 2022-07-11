Gov. Whitmer Continues to Fix the Damn Roads with Projects in Berrien, Cheboygan, Lenawee, Mackinac, Manistee, Mecosta, Montcalm, Oakland, and Wayne Counties Starting This Week
In 2022, Gov. Whitmer is making the largest investment in state roads and bridges in Michigan’s history. LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced nine major road projects slated to begin this week in Berrien, Cheboygan, Lenawee, Mackinac, Manistee, Mecosta, Montcalm, Oakland, and Wayne counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)...www.michiganbusinessnetwork.com
Comments / 17