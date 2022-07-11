ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer Continues to Fix the Damn Roads with Projects in Berrien, Cheboygan, Lenawee, Mackinac, Manistee, Mecosta, Montcalm, Oakland, and Wayne Counties Starting This Week

By Michigan Business Network
michiganbusinessnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2022, Gov. Whitmer is making the largest investment in state roads and bridges in Michigan’s history. LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced nine major road projects slated to begin this week in Berrien, Cheboygan, Lenawee, Mackinac, Manistee, Mecosta, Montcalm, Oakland, and Wayne counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)...

www.michiganbusinessnetwork.com

Comments / 17

Twister
2d ago

Strange, When A Democrat Fixes The Roads, They Are Celebrated As Great Leaders. When A Republican Fixes The Roads, The Headline Is, Republican Governor Causes Massive Traffic Jams! People Can't Get To Work! People Missing Doctor Appointments! People's Lives Terribly Interuped!😂

Reply(2)
28
indiansummers
2d ago

SURPRISE SURPRISE! election year! time to do the Projects! hasnt done any the last 3 years put now she gets them going. vote this beach out! never forget her covid lock downs!

Reply(4)
18
Patrick Bowers
2d ago

it seems like all the Damm roads r beening fix up north maybe her husband needs 2 travel on nice road 4 his boat

Reply
14
Related
WKQI Channel 955

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total...
MICHIGAN STATE
msu.edu

Largest tally of snakebites in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan’s only venomous snake, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, has been suspected or proven responsible for at least 75 bites reported in the state from 2003 through 2020, according to the most comprehensive tally ever of such incidents. However, “only a handful were actually confirmed bites from...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Want to Work in a National Forest? U.S. Forest Service is Hiring in Michigan

If working outside among Michigan's incredible forests, dunes, and rivers and helping native wildlife sounds up your alley, check out these positions!. The U.S. National Forest Service is hiring in Michigan. The Huron-Manistee National Forests is looking to hire eight permanent seasonal wildlife technician positions. The nearly one-million-acre Huron-Manistee National...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Romulus, MI
County
Berrien County, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Berrien County, MI
Government
The Game 730 AM WVFN

A Town in Michigan Was the Very First Destination of the “Orphan Train”, 1854

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

The 10 Busiest Airports in Michigan Might Surprise You

Like most industries, air travel took a nosedive (pardon the pun) during the pandemic. But the latest figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration show that the numbers of passengers boarding planes in Michigan began a significant rebound in 2021. Several airports in Michigan more than doubled their outgoing passenger...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#River Raisin#Traffic Signals#Northern Michigan#Politics State#Politics Governor#I 94
Cars 108

Did You Know Durand, Michigan Had A XXX Drive-In?

If your parents were around the Durand, Michigan area in 1966, ask them if they remember the 'Durand Dirties'. The question should make for some very interesting dinner conversation. Maybe you remember the Sceen Drive-In eventually was dubbed 'Durand Dirties'. According to The Daily Beast, the Sceen was the first...
DURAND, MI
abc12.com

1-year-old dies after falling into Northern Michigan swimming pool

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating the third drowning death of a toddler in Northern Michigan over the past month. Michigan State Police say the latest victim was a 1-year-old who fell into an above ground swimming pool on Hayes Tower Road near Gaylord on July 6. The boy's mother found him floating in the water and unresponsive.
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
jack1065.com

A deadly evening on Lake Michigan as three drown and one is missing

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After Lake Michigan conditions deteriorated rapidly late Wednesday, at least three people drowned and a fourth is missing. The first drowning happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Beach in South Haven. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says two adults and three kids were struggling in the water. They were able to get two adults and one kid out of the water.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s Why Police In Michigan Are Driving Around In Semi Trucks

Distracted driving is very dangerous and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 2020 alone 3,142 people died from distracted driving accidents. In the state of Michigan, there were 14,326 “driver distracted” auto accidents in 2020, which was nearly 6% of all Michigan crashes that year according to Michigan Auto Law.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy