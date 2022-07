WESTFIELD, NJ – Police in Westfield have reported the following incidents that occurred recently in the community that required police response. A female resident responded to WPD Headquarters to report a suspicious incident. She stated at approximately 1720 hours while inside a business on the 200 block of Elm Street an unknown man approached her and repeatedly attempted to make contact while touching her arm. There was no crime committed, however, the female felt uneasy and deemed the incident suspicious. The subject who approached her is described as a black male with short black deadlocks appx. 22 years old in all dark clothing.

