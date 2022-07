Vivian Laura (Dallek) Sayer passed peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Marcos, California after several years of declining health. She was 79 years old. A longtime resident of Oswego, NY, Vivian was born on March 21, 1943, in the Bronx, New York City. She was preceded in death by her father Alexander Dallek, her mother Frances Dallek, and her husband Ronald Nadeau. She is survived by her daughters Leane (Sayer) Humphreys (Brian) of San Diego, CA. and Janis Sayer (Richard Forsythe) of Chicago, IL. and a grandson Austin Somers (Yanilda Clavell) of Oswego, NY. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law as well as nieces and nephews.

