ESPN: Laken Tomlinson, Alijah Vera-Tucker highlighted by NFL peers

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The New York Jets have made a conscious effort to improve their offensive line play during their rebuild.

In doing so, they’ve gotten praised this offseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets have the 13th best offensive line in the NFL. The football analytics outlet went as far to say New York’s play in the trenches has “high-end potential.”

Regarding the Jets’ O-line, a lot of eyes are on the tackles and how things will shake out between Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker. However, ESPN brings the guard play to light in the best possible way.

Surveying more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, the former world-wide leader helped us name the 10 best at each spot on the field according to those in the game.

Enter Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The New York duo unfortunately did not appear in the top-10 slots. However, a few honorable mentions pop up. That’s where the pair of Jets guards are found.

Check out what ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote on both below:

Laken Tomlinson

New York Jets’ Nate Herbig, right, and Laken Tomlinson . (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Laken Tomlinson, G, New York Jets: The former first-round pick by Detroit had a successful five-year stint with the 49ers, earning his first Pro Bowl in 2021 and signing a three-year, $40 million free-agent deal with the Jets. “He’s a perfect example of how scheme and fit matter,” an NFC executive said. “He started slowly [in Detroit] but was a great fit in San Francisco, which used his athleticism.”

Alijah Vera-Tucker

New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75). (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, New York Jets: Vera-Tucker played 975 offensive snaps as a rookie for the Jets, a clear building block for an offense that could be on the rise in 2022. Vera-Tucker ranked 62nd among 68 guards in run block win rate last year (62.5%), and his 90.5% pass block win rate was 43rd. His presence in the honorable mention category is more an acknowledgement of where his career is going as opposed to a reward for his rookie year. “I loved him in college, thought it was disappointing last year,” an NFL scouting director said. “Had trouble sustaining blocks.”

#Espn#49ers#American Football#The New York Jets#Pro Football Focus#Nfc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

