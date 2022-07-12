ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man fatally shot in Dundalk Monday

 2 days ago
A man was killed Monday morning in a shooting in Dundalk, police said.

Homicide detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred around 11:10 a.m. Monday in the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk. Police responding to the scene found a man injured with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased.

A description of the suspect is not available at this time. Anyone who may have information about the incident is requested to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

