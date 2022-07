Several people are injured after a hit and run last week. On the evening of July 7th, Springfield Police responded to a crash near 17th Street and South Street. One car had struck the other and the occupant of the striking vehicle fled on foot. The 4 people in the vehicle that was hit were taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witness reports saying a squad car was driving behind the suspect prior to the crash, leading to an internal investigation showing a marked squad was in the area but didn’t respond to the crash.

