As the quarterback for the Shore Regional football team this past fall, Jamie Mazzacco became accustomed to deciding the game with the ball in his hands. That may be the case again Wednesday night at Brick Township High School in the All-Shore Gridiron Classic, but Mazzacco has prepared himself to help the Monmouth County All-Star squad beat its Ocean County counterpart in any way possible – even if it’s with the ball in somebody else’s hands.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO