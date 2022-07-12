ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Labor shortage impacts Hudson district during 2021-22 school year

Hudson Star-Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hudson School District expanded its school age care programing throughout the year, despite severe staffing shortages. Tracy Habisch-Ahlin, assistant director of community relations, presented the Hudson School Board with an overview of the year during its Monday, July 11 meeting. School age care increased its revenue by 29%,...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Red Wing Republican Eagle

MnDOT answers questions on massive project

A large crowd turned out at a meeting Tuesday evening as Minnesota Department of Transportation officials tried to explain the reasons for a number of major construction projects set to begin next week. There were raised voices as people attending asked questions about the projects. Much of this was caused...
HASTINGS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

St. Croix County Fair scheduled for July 20-24

The 2022 St. Croix County Fair will be held this year from July 20-24 in Glenwood City. The community event has been a summer tradition in the county for over 100 years. Held annually, the fair offers something for everyone including the usual animal, agricultural and domestic exhibits, free entertainment, tractor, truck and horse pulls, fabulous fair food, carnival games and rides, mud volleyball and so much more.
GLENWOOD CITY, WI
mygateway.news

Oregon visitor with Spring Valley roots shares report

SPRING VALLEY, WI – Spring Valley has a special place in my heart. On June 16-18, 2022, my wife Carol, sister Kay and I visited the village. Although I’m not from Spring Valley, or even Wisconsin, my father was born there and my grandfather and great-grandfather operated businesses there in the early 1900’s. There have been no Kamke family members living in Pierce County for over 50 years. I grew-up in Minnesota, then lived in Virginia, and more recently Oregon, for over 40 years.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Second installment of property taxes due July 31

The St. Croix County Treasurer’s Office would like to remind residents that the second installment of property taxes is due Sunday, July 31. The Treasurer’s Office offers a variety of payment options. Pay online at: sccwi.gov/taxes. Mail your payment to: St. Croix County Treasurer, 1101 Carmichael Road Hudson,...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

COVID in MN: MDH's weekly report shows continued fall of key metrics, including case rate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday released its weekly COVID-19 report, showing continued decreases in key metrics that include the case and death rate.According to the recent data, the latest 7-day moving average case rate (July 5 to July 12) is 879.4 per day and the death rate is 1.10 per day. That's down from a case rate of over 1,000 in recent weeks, and a death rate of 4.6 recorded in late June. There have been over 1.57 million positive cases reported and 12,872 deaths attributed to the virus in the state since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations are also on the decline, with daily non-ICU hospital admissions now at 37.9 per day and 4.3 per day for ICU admissions. It should be noted that these figures are within the "lag period" where data may be incomplete. As for vaccinations, nearly 71% of the total state population has received at least one vaccine dose, but only about 30.5% are up to date with vaccine doses. Over 10.26 million vaccine doses have been administered. 
MINNESOTA STATE
River Falls Journal

Mei Mei’s announces closure at end of the year

In Aug. 2017 Mei Mei’s Cookie and Creamery opened their doors. At the end of the year, they will be closing their doors. Mei Mei Abdouch is the owner of the business. She made the decision to close because of many factors. “The price of everything went up,” Abdouch...
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Crash closes stretch of Engler Boulevard in Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. -- Authorities in Chaska said Thursday that a fatal crash between a semi truck driver and a motorcyclist has closed Engler Boulevard.The road is closed just west of Highway 212, and is impacting traffic on Jonathan Carver Parkway, the Chaska Police Department said. Clover Ridge Drive is also closed between Engler Boulevard and Kerber Pass.Police asked drivers to use an alternate route.The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died.
CHASKA, MN
mprnews.org

Mpls. man seeks reparations from the church that enslaved his ancestors

When 64-year-old Minneapolis resident Elton Wright-Trusclair was growing up Black in Louisiana during 1960s-era Jim Crow segregation, his elders told him very little about his family’s history. But through serving as an altar boy — a town where churches kept the races separated in services and even in cemeteries...
fox9.com

Drunk driver blows .525 BAC in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police stopped a drunk driver recently who was more than six times over the alcohol limit in Blaine. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the 30-year-old driver blew a .525 when he was pulled over. A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely...
BLAINE, MN
River Falls Journal

PHOTOS: Custom-built prairie style house for sale in River Falls

This stunning estate sits on 38 acres with the Kinnickinnic River running through it. This custom-built prairie style home design inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright is truly one of a kind and selectively designed to conform with nature to offer relaxing spaces throughout, while boasting panoramic views of the beautiful western Wisconsin countryside.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Commission rules to terminate firefighter

NEW RICHMOND - On Tuesday, July 5, the New Richmond Police and Fire Commission (PFC) delivered its decision to terminate firefighter Jonathon Haffner’s employment with the New Richmond Fire & Rescue Department effective immediately. The decision concludes the PFC’s evidentiary hearing on the motion brought by Haffner to dismiss...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
fox9.com

Man dies after Wednesday morning stabbing in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after he was stabbed Wednesday morning in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. Police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a 911 call for a stabbing in the area of Bates Avenue and East McLean Avenue. At the scene, officers found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed but was conscious and breathing. He was rushed to Regions Hospital.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch to visit Hudson tonight

Candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch will be in Hudson tonight, Wednesday, July 13, to meet and greet with local voters. Kleefisch served as the state's 44th Lieutenant Governor in 2010. Her conservative agenda focused on workforce and economic development during her eight years in office. Stop by Jonesy's, 1801 Ward...
HUDSON, WI

