LINN COUNTY, MO – A semi driver from Cameron was life flighted following an accident in Linn County Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year old Zachary Swindler was on US 36, 2 miles east of Meadville when he struck a Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle in the rear. The MoDOT vehicle was striping the roadway in a construction zone. Swindler was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

LINN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO