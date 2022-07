Folks along the way were “astounded” in the fall of 1902, when the first car was delivered from the railroad stop in New Iberia to its buyer in Abbeville. R. S. McMahon and W. E. Satterfield made what the New Iberia Enterprise described as a “novel trip, which took them an hour and fifty minutes, “allowing ten minutes for oiling in Erath.”

