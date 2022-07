Alyssa Gardiner, a student at River Ridge High School’s New Teacher Academy, was selected as the winner in the Pasco County Tax Collector’s essay contest. Gardiner wrote about the expansion needs and environmental challenges associated with the Ridge Road Extension. ‘The New Teacher Academy has given me, as well as many other students, an abundance of opportunities….Participating in this contest was a special opportunity that I have never had before. I was able to connect with this essay because I love writing, while also connecting with the community,’ said Gardiner in a news release. Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano presented Gardiner with a $500 Visa gift card.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO