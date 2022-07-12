A 4th of July Celebration

Tammy and Brad Cochran first heard about Chicken Salad Chick in 2007, they opened their first location in 2015, and are now opening their fifth location in the Tampa area. "We're thrilled to expand Chicken Salad Chick to Wesley Chapel," said Tammy Cochran. "We've received such phenomenal support from the Lutz community and are really looking forward to opening our second location nearby. From our made-from-scratch menu to our warm and welcoming atmosphere, we strive to be a spot that our guests look forward to coming to. We have no doubt that our Wesley Chapel Chick family will fall in love with the food and hospitality just like we did."

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO