Pennsylvania State

New Pennsylvania law targets illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

By George Stockburger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law targeting illegal ATVs and dirtbikes on public roads. The issue of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads has been a growing issue...

CBS Philly

Police Can Now Confiscate Illegal ATVs, Dirt Bikes On Pennsylvania Roads

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police can now confiscate ATVs and dirt bikes operated illegally on public roads in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill amending the current law. This has been a growing issue in Philadelphia. “This bill’s swift passage and enactment into law recognizes the growing danger illegal dirt bike and ATV usage is presenting on our roadways,” state Sen. Pat Browne, who authored the bill, said. “We have seen countless incidences of the property being destroyed, injuries to pedestrians and the tragic loss of life of innocent bystanders due to these reckless actions. I want to thank my colleagues in the General Assembly and the Governor for their support to give law enforcement the tools necessary to keep these vehicles off the streets.” The bill also says ATVs and dirt bikes cannot be operated on sidewalks, in bike lanes, on shoulders, or on berms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect In 60 Days

ERIE, Pa. (Eire News Now) – We’ve all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That’s why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine’s Law. The law requires...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Area Lawmaker To Chair Philly Law & Order Committee

HARRISBURG – Chester County Rep. John Lawrence has been appointed to chair the newly established House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is the result of House Resolution 216 which recently passed the PA House with bipartisan support. The panel will examine all aspects of law enforcement in Philadelphia, including prosecution, sentencing, the rights of crime victims, and the city’s use of funds for law enforcement. They will also review the performance of public officials empowered to enforce the law, including the district attorney, and make recommendations for removal from office or other appropriate discipline, including impeachment. The review comes in response to increasing public concern about rising crime rates in Philadelphia, which set a record number of homicides in 2021. Current trends suggest 2022 could set another murder record. The committee will work through the summer and present recommendations to the full House in the fall, along with a report of the committee’s findings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania law funds state elections, bans outside funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania election officials are applauding a new law that, for the first time, guarantees state money to counties for running elections. Senate Bill 982 amends the Pennsylvania Election Code to provide public funding for county boards of election. The state funds will be used to help counties register voters, prepare and administer elections, and audit the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Foxes behind Delaware County thefts

Delaware County residents were scratching their heads over mysterious thefts that were occurring around the area. Turns out the culprits were foxes. LISTEN: Goats used during Pennsylvania park clean-up efforts | Today in Pa. LITE. CBS Local Philadelphia reports how the citizens of Media noticed the shoes (along with other...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Gov. Wolf vetoes GOP effort to block local climate legislation

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed Republican-led legislation this week that would have tied the hands of municipalities seeking to electrify buildings. In a letter to lawmakers, Wolf said the bill would have hampered local efforts to combat climate change, because the bill “stands in the way of clean energy incentives and initiatives.” He also wrote that the legislation was unnecessary, because the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has regulatory authority over utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Statewide Luxury Car Theft Ring Operating In Garden State From Philadelphia Suburbs To Jersey Shore

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) — Several New Jersey neighborhoods, stretching from the Philadelphia suburbs to the Jersey Shore, have been hit by what investigators described as a statewide luxury car theft ring. According to Avalon police, thieves stole four luxury cars — a Mercedes, a BMW, a Porsche and a Bentley — between 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Home surveillance cameras captured the thieves, who were wearing gloves and masks. Police Chief Jeff Christopher said the crooks were able to steal the cars because their owners either left their key fobs in their vehicles, or they left their homes unlocked, which allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Pa. law mandates teens in the North Philly beating death be charged as adults

When a young person under 18 faces criminal charges, Pennsylvania law usually requires a judge to confirm whether charging them as an adult is in the public interest. But that rule doesn’t apply for some of the most serious charges, like rape, murder, and kidnapping. Those are immediately transferred to criminal court due to statutory exclusion, a provision in state law that completely excludes certain charges from juvenile court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania bill becomes law that would expand penalty when police animals are injured

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – House Bill 940, or Titan’s Law was signed by Governor Wolf on Monday, July 11. Act 60 of 2022 (formerly House Bill 940) expands the penalty when a police animal is injured while investigating a felony. The nickname for the bill, Titan’s Law, comes from the Johnstown K-9 Titan who fell to his death while he and his handler were taking part in a burglary investigation.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Armored Truck Robbery Ringleader Sentenced to 10 Years

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Jerry Collins, 42, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Gerald A. McHugh on July 12, 2022, for his role in a broad daylight armed robbery of an armored vehicle containing hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash nearly three years ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

With lots of cash on hand, Pennsylvania wraps up budget deal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor. Closed-door talks dragged on for weeks between Wolf’s office and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, sometimes getting rocky, before a whirlwind two days last week in which lawmakers approved dozens of bills. Some lawmakers complained the budget took so long because the state had so much money to spend. Indeed, Pennsylvania is in its best fiscal position in years, with the state treasury benefiting from federal coronavirus subsidies propping up the economy, tax collections and state spending.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

“Christine’s Law” Measure Becomes PA Law

HARRISBURG – Drivers would be required to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy winter storms under Senate Bill 1094, which was signed into law by Gov. Wolf. Named “Christine’s Law,” the proposal would prevent tragedies like the one that befell Christine Lambert of Lehigh County on Christmas Day 2005. She died when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield. “Christine’s Law” would be give police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard. The new law takes effect in 60 days meaning snow and ice removal would be required for the upcoming winter.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WITF

The historic Reading Railroad is planning a comeback

There is still no timeline or a price tag, but the mission to restore passenger rail service from Reading to Philadelphia has finally kicked into gear. The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, also known as SRPRA, held its first meeting Wednesday afternoon. “The first meeting was great. We accomplished a...
READING, PA
NJ.com

Philly man killed in N.J. crash with truck hauling 42K pounds of sugar

A Philadelphia man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a tractor trailer in South Jersey, police said. The 56-year-old man was driving east on High Hill Road between Eagle and Hawk courts in Logan Township shortly before 6 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound truck hauling 42,000 pounds of sugar, according to Logan Township Police.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ

